Priyanka Chopra’s kaleere captured her love story with Nick Jonas. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December last year but their unseen wedding pictures and stories continue to keep their fans enthralled. From the quirky mehendi pattern to the extreme detailing on her custom-made bridal trousseau, Priyanka’s wedding is making headlines more than a month after she got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka had donned a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. The designer recently shared a few more closeup shots from her bridal photo shoot. Now a new picture shared by her stylist highlights the details of her customised kaleere that she wore with her bridal attire. The kaleere were designed by Mrinalini Chandra and told her entire wedding story in symbols and motifs.

A symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to Priyanka and a Cupid were also a part of the kaleere. A cross that symbolises Nick’s faith and a Trishul, a prominent symbol in Hinduism, also hung from her wrists as part of the golden kaleere. Not just this, Priyanka also added some humour by adding an engraved silhouette of Mr. Chip Potts, their favourite character from the popular fairytale of Beauty and the Beast.

Earlier, it was revealed that the names of Priyanka’s family members were written on the belt of her red wedding trousseau. Her Christian wedding gown by Ralph Lauren also had eight significant words hidden in the intricate embroidery.

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed the New Year with his family in Switzerland. The couple is now reportedly planning to throw a lavish reception in Los Angeles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:39 IST