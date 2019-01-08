Priyanka Chopra’s kaleere captured her love story with Nick Jonas. See pics
Priyanka Chopra’s wedding kaleere had several hidden symbols, which were a tribute to her love story with Nick Jonas, with the American singer’s wedding proposal getting a special symbol.bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2019 13:40 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December last year but their unseen wedding pictures and stories continue to keep their fans enthralled. From the quirky mehendi pattern to the extreme detailing on her custom-made bridal trousseau, Priyanka’s wedding is making headlines more than a month after she got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Priyanka had donned a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. The designer recently shared a few more closeup shots from her bridal photo shoot. Now a new picture shared by her stylist highlights the details of her customised kaleere that she wore with her bridal attire. The kaleere were designed by Mrinalini Chandra and told her entire wedding story in symbols and motifs.
View this post on Instagram
The Kalira story: For the first time ever Kaliras that were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details by @mrinalinichandra From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to her to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, To an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts - The couple’s favourite character from the beauty and the beast and mannny more. Each kalira was a symbol of their love for each other ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas 📸 @storiesbyjosephradhik
View this post on Instagram
A symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to Priyanka and a Cupid were also a part of the kaleere. A cross that symbolises Nick’s faith and a Trishul, a prominent symbol in Hinduism, also hung from her wrists as part of the golden kaleere. Not just this, Priyanka also added some humour by adding an engraved silhouette of Mr. Chip Potts, their favourite character from the popular fairytale of Beauty and the Beast.
Earlier, it was revealed that the names of Priyanka’s family members were written on the belt of her red wedding trousseau. Her Christian wedding gown by Ralph Lauren also had eight significant words hidden in the intricate embroidery.
Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed the New Year with his family in Switzerland. The couple is now reportedly planning to throw a lavish reception in Los Angeles.
First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:39 IST