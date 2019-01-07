Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ unseen wedding pics celebrate their moment in time

The wedding celebrations are still not over for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are yet to throw one more wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles. The starry bash is reportedly scheduled to take place in the last week of January. Until then, the couple are busy holidaying with their families in the Alps while their unseen wedding pictures continue to make way to the internet.

Amid the countdown to their lavish LA bash, designer Sabyasachi shared new pictures from the actor’s bridal photo shoot on her wedding day. Other wedding photos also emerged online.

The former Miss World wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding on December 2. The photos shared by the designer give us a closer look as she poses in all her bridal glory for the camera. One of the pictures from the wedding show her walking down the stairs as she heads to the mandap.

Her official wedding photographer, Stories by Joseph Radhik, also shared a very dreamy picture of the couple.

Priyanka and Nick had tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, 2018 followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony a day after. A dance face-off during the sangeet had also taken place as part of the pre-wedding celebrations, which saw the bride’s relatives emerging as the winners. This was followed by one reception in Delhi and two in Mumbai.

The actor will soon resume work on her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Have a look at some more unseen wedding pictures that have surfaced on her fanpages.

