Nick Jonas leans on Priyanka Chopra in new picture. See it here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new picture with her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas. The Bollywood star has posted frequent social media updates for her almost 34 million-strong Instagram fanbase since her December wedding.

The picture shows the newlyweds leaning on each other with their eyes closed. Priyanka didn’t caption the image. The actor has been leaving a combination of paid promotions and personal updates on her Instagram page, the most recent of which shows the goodie bag her wedding guests were given.

Priyanka spent Christmas with Nick and their families in London, and she shared pictures from their dinners and get-togethers online. The group photos show Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, posing with the Jonas clan - Nick, Frankie and Joe, who is always accompanied by fiance and Game of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner. The eldest Jonas brother was missing, but Nick made it a point to give him a shout out in his picture.

Nick and Priyanka were married in a lavish dual ceremony on December 1 and 2, in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They tied the knot in accordance with Christian traditions on the first, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony on the second.

The couple held a quiet wedding reception in New Delhi on the fourth, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi. A second and third reception was held in Mumbai on December 19 - for friends and family - and 20 - for Bollywood pals. Another reception, this time for the couple’s international friends, is being planned in Miami. Rumoured invitees for the party are Dwayne Johnson, and Meghan Markle.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 20:10 IST