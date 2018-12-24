Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas take their family out on a dinner date. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and family were out for a dinner date in London. Priyanka was seen in a white dress while Nick was wearing all black. Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe, was also seen with his fiance, Game of Thrones actor Sophiie Turner. Priyanka’s mother Madhu, brother Siddharth Chopra, and Nick’s mother Denise Miller-Jonas, youngest brother Franklin Jonas were also present.

The pictures of the couple with their family were shared on social media by fans. Madhu had also shared pictures of from the Asian restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Nick was recently chosen as the Most Stylish Man by GQ and Priyanka was expressed her happiness on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself with Nick, and captioned it, “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas.”

Priyanka and Nick were married at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur in early December. The couple also organised receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for friends, family, and professional acquaintances. The couple will also hold a reception in the US in January.

According to a source quoted by Mid-Day.com, “After their honeymoon in Switzerland, Priyanka will fly down to Mumbai for a schedule of The Sky Is Pink. She will join Nick in LA towards the month-end, to host a reception for their friends. Her team is currently doing a recce in Malibu and will soon finalise a venue. It will be a black-tie event, with Priyanka’s close friends Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the guest list. Many other Hollywood stars, including her co-stars from A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?, and Nick’s friends from the music fraternity are also expected. Besides her family, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra is also likely to fly down for the soiree.”

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:45 IST