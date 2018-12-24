Priyanka Chopra is ‘honoured’ to kiss husband Nick Jonas, the most stylish man on the planet. See pics

Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space in her life — after her marriage to Nick Jonas and their many wedding receptions in India, she is currently in London, enjoying some quality time with his side of the family including brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

In the meanwhile, Nick has been voted GQ Most Stylish man and the one who is happiest is Priyanka. The actor tweeted a picture of theirs together, where she can be seen kissing Nick. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas.”

Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love 🤣😜😂 #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/J1m5yr6MWw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 23, 2018

Nick shared a childhood picture of his -- along with a collage of many of his latest avatars -- with a long note on how he always took his style sensibilities seriously even as a child. He also thanked his stylist Avo Yermagyan for making it possible for him.

Nick wrote: “From back then to now. I’ve been focused on one thing, and one thing only... being stylish. Not just stylish... being the MOST stylish, and even though it took over 26 years I’m really happy to finally be recognized for this tireless commitment to being stylish. @gq thank you... and you’re welcome. To my stylist @avoyermagyan thank you... and you’re welcome. To all my fellow nominees... keep up the good work. May the style gods be ever in your favor next year. To the fans all over the world who voted for me please know I don’t take this honor lightly. I will wear this stylish crown with pride in my heart, all while in my well tailored “fits”. Happy holidays everyone, and above all... Stay stylish.”

In the recent pictures from London, Nick and Priyanka, can be seen having dinner with Sophie and Joe. Also visible is Priyanka’s mom, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their last reception in India in Mumbai, which saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars descend at the Taj Land’s End hotel. While many stars made it to the do, it was newlyweds Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dancing with Priyanka and Nick that stole the show. The trio danced to their hit numbers like Galla Goodiyan and Pinga among others.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 10:13 IST