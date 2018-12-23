Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go on a family dinner in London with Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas. See pics
After hosting their third wedding reception in Mumbai, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to London to spend some time with the latter’s family.bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2018 08:55 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have finally concluded their grand wedding celebrations in India and have flown to London to spend some time with the latter’s family. The newlyweds, along with their families, were spotted dining at a restaurant in London on Saturday.
While Nick’s parents weren’t spotted, his brother Joe Jonas, his fiancé and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, his younger brother Frankie Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra were seen at the family dinner. Priyanka looked lovely in a pantsuit over a knitted yellow top which kept the attention to her diamond mangalsutra.
According to a report in Mid.Day.com, they are now set to host a lavish reception in Los Angeles in the last week of January for their Hollywood friends. And all from Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex have been invited for the black-tie event.
The couple recently threw two back-to-back grand receptions in Mumbai on December 19 and 20. While the first was an intimate affair for friends and family, the second saw the entire Bollywood fraternity in attendance.
Priyanka introduced Nick to her near and dear ones by saying it aloud, “And this is my husband Nick Jonas” amid a loud applause at their reception. Nick had further introduced himself saying, “This is my first show in India. Thank you all so much for coming here. It wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch so I could marry her daughter.”
The entire Jonas family, including Sophie, had flown down to India to take part in Priyanka and Nick’s elaborate wedding celebrations. They had even performed at the sangeet though they lost to the girl’s side during the dance face off. They had earlier taken part in a vibrant mehendi ceremony and a friendly cricket match.
View this post on Instagram
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
View this post on Instagram
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
The couple tied the knot in Christian wedding ceremony on December 1, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. The family then flew to Delhi along with the newlyweds for their first wedding reception. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event to bless the couple. Soon after, they made quite a few public appearances as part of the India launch of Priyanka’s dating app Bumble.
View this post on Instagram
This is us. My family... Everyone in head to toe @ralphlauren - thank you, we love you!! The most gorgeous jewels 💎 by @chopard And...thank you @sabyasachiofficial for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewelry. @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies ♥️
First Published: Dec 23, 2018 08:54 IST