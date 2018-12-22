Priyanka Chopra looks forward ‘to forever’ with husband Nick Jonas in new Instagram post. See pics

The internet has been drowning in pictures of actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas but apparently it will never be enough. Priyanka has shared another picture from a recent private dinner after their wedding on Instagram and her fans find it all kinds of lovely.

Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram stories that shows Nick cuddling with her at a dinner after their wedding. Her hands are decorated in henna and she is wearing her engagement ring in the picture. “To forever,” she wrote with the picture.

The picture has gone viral on her fanpages online and more pictures from the same night have also emerged.Check them out:

After their big fat but intimate wedding as per Hindu and Christian traditions on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple hosted their third reception party, this time for the film fraternity.

Salman’s arrival at the reception party laid to rest rumours that the sudden exit of Priyanka from his forthcoming film ‘Bharat’ had soured ties between the two stars.

Besides Salman, the attendees included Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Kajol, A R Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and Raveena Tandon among others.

Fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla along with directors Apoorva Lakhia, Indra Kumar, Mukesh Bhatt, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra among others too attended the party.

Priyanka will now return to shoot for her movie with Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 18:52 IST