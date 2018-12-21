Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to Pinga with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at reception. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas’ second wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday saw the biggest names in Bollywood in attendance. The most delightful appearance was undoubtedly of newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The two couples danced the night away with Jonas trying to match the steps with the three Bollywood actors.

Priyanka and Deepika were spotted dancing to their hit song from Bajirao Mastani, Pingaa. The two matched each other in every dance step while Ranveer, also their co-actor in the film, tried to copy their dance moves. Priyanka, Deepika and Ranveer also danced with Nick to Desi Girl, something all the couple’s fans were waiting to see. Nick tried to do the Desi Girl step to the best of his ability and even got a hug from Priyanka for doing it. Watch their videos here:

More videos from the night show Nick and Priyanka dancing together, designer Sandeep Khosla swinging Deepika on the dance floor, Ranveer dancing with Urmila Matondkar and more. A really sweet video also shows Deepika fixing Ranveer’s collar on the dance floor. Ranveer also rapped about Priyanka at the party and left her and Nick rolling with laughter.

The reception was star-studded with celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif AR Rahman, Asha Bhonsle, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and several others. While Priyanka donned a shimmery blue lehenga with a statement necklace, Nick Jonas wore a black suit.

The couple tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur earlier this month. They have since been celebrating their nuptials. They first hosted a wedding reception in Delhi - which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi - after which Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra threw a party for their close friends and family on Wednesday.

For her second reception, the Baywatch star opted for an off-shoulder Sabyasachi blue anarkali. Her husband, Nick, on the other hand, looked handsome in a grey suit.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 08:56 IST