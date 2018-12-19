Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to his look in Simmba: She thought I looked hot

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will hit the theatres soon and he could not be more excited about it. The actor has looked forward to working with film director Rohit Shetty and venture into the mass-entertainer variety of movies.

In a recent interview with DNA, Ranveer talked about working with Rohit, getting married to actor Deepika Padukone and also her reaction to the film. Ranveer said that marrying Deepika was the highlight of his life this year and that she has seen bits from the movie and loved his look in the film. “On my birthday, my family and Deepika visited me on the sets in Hyderabad and Rohit sir was kind enough to show them some portions, which she loved. Usually, she is extremely critical of my work, but she liked what she saw of Simmba. She said, ‘This is masala done really well,” he said.

“In real life, she wasn’t sure whether this moustache with its twirled edges would work for me, but she knew it worked wonderfully for the character of Simmba. She thought I was looking fit and hot. And I was happy to hear that,” he added.

Ranveer recently won the Star Screen Award in the best actor category for his work in Padmaavat as Alauddin Khilji. He thanked his wife and family for their support in his speech.“In the film, may be I didn’t get my queen but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. So thank you for everything and I love you,” he said on stage and brought tears to Deepika’s eyes.

Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika in an intimate twin wedding ceremony in Italy last month. She said in an interview to PTI, “Being best friends with each other is truly the dynamic. We are deeply in love with each other but above all we are best friends. We are each other’s support system, companions. We have a lot of fun together. “Being each other’s best friend is truly paramount, where you can share silences, laughter and light moments. To have somebody who makes the passing of the lifetime a pleasant experience everyday is very rare and precious.”

Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and will release on December 28.

