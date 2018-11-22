Ranveer Singh shares bromance video for Simmba director Rohit Shetty

Newlywed Ranveer Singh is a busy man with two more wedding receptions to host in Mumbai. The actor, who tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two private ceremonies in Lake Como, Italy attended their first wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21. The couple may be knee-deep in wedding celebrations but the actor is well aware of his professional commitments.

Days before the trailer of his upcoming release Simmba lands, the actor shared a video to thank director Rohit Shetty for offering the film to him. He captioned it, “Bhai is Bhai love you @itsrohitshetty #Simmba @karanjohar @saraalikhan95 @sonu_sood.”

In the video, Ranveer is dressed in a formal brown shirt and black trousers and begins the speech with, “I hate making speeches on occasions like a film’s wrap up. But today is the today to say something.” He tells the Simmba team, including Rohit Shetty, “I have been sir’s fan since long ago. I always used to think if I will ever get to do this and got this opportunity. My experiences are thousand times of what I had expected.”

He adds in his typical tone, “Of all the films that I have worked in, I have never had such a blast while making a movie. The things I learnt are things that I carry forward for the rest of my life. When everyone’s hard work comes together, then only a film like Simmba is made. According to me, this film will rock the box office.” The actor ends his speech with a special thank you for Rohit, “I am a big fan of you and I don’t have words to express what I feel for you.” The video also has a few glimpses of the film’s shoot that came to an end on November 7.

Simmba stars Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, who is set to witness the release of her debut, Kedarnath on December 7. She also shared a picture earlier, writing, “And that’s a picture wrap. Thank you so much @itsrohitshettysir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast! And @ranveersingh you truly are a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with this laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you both are. I really thank my lucky stars that I could work with both of you! #simmba #gratitude#boss.” The film is set to hit the theatres on December 28.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:27 IST