Deepika Padukone cries as husband Ranveer Singh thanks her for keeping him grounded. Watch

The world knows how Ranveer Singh adores his wife Deepika Padukone. We also know how easily Deepika sheds tears. At the recently held Star Screen awards, both these phenomena were witnessed by viewers again. Speaking at the awards function in Mumbai, Ranveer was his gracious best and made an open declaration of gratitude and love for his newly wedded wife, Deepika.

He said: “In the film, may be, I didn’t get my queen but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. So thank you for everything and I love you.”

Ranveer received the best actor award for Padmaavat.

If one has ever noticed, Ranveer’s tagline on his social media pages reads ‘living the dream’. Quite naturally, he understands the perils of letting stardom ruin is life and helping him in the process has been Deepika.

Which brings us to the actor--perhaps sometime after the release of the film Piku. She had won an award for the role in the said film. At an awards function, she had read a letter given to her sister and her by their father, the legendary shuttler, Prakash Padukone. It had the most important life lessons a father could have given to his children. It advised them to give their 100% in whatever they did, to do so with passion and always be humble in life.

As Deepika read, tears rolled down her cheeks and she did little to hold them back. It was time to do so for husband Ranveer too.

It is adorable how the two never fail to thank each other. Speaking at a recent function in Mumbai, Ranveer had said that post his marriage to Deepika, he was feeling like a superhero and recommended marriage to all. Similarly, at the recently held Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards, Deepika addressed herself as the wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone.

These are interesting times when either of the spouses is willing to make and break rules at will.

