Hina Khan praises Ranveer Singh for his chivalry, calls him a gentleman. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky fashion sense and his infectious energy but he can easily add the word a true gentleman to this list. Recently, a fanpage dedicated to Bigg Boss runner-up Hina Khan shared a few pictures of Ranveer holding her hand as she descended the stairs at an event.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had won an award and was finding it difficult to walk down the stairs in her floor-length gown as she held the trophy in one hand. Ranveer came to her resuce and lent her a helping hand. Hina didn’t miss the chance to highlight the moment and took to Twitter to thank the actor and praise him for his gesture. She tweeted, “This was an awww moment you are a gentleman @RanveerOfficial Good luck for SIMBA.”

This was an awww moment❤️ you are a gentleman @RanveerOfficial Good luck for SIMBA👍 https://t.co/rxx0hysaVp — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) December 15, 2018

Not just Hina, even his fans, especially women, took to the social media to praise Ranveer for chivalrous ways. A user wrote, “Loved it, and the way Ranveer looking at u is. This picture is just fabb.” Another user tweeted, “This was indeed a true gentleman only knows what a queen and real diamond is like just a magical moment it was when #RanveerSingh extended his hand and walked u down the stairs just love it ..”

Here we got our Moment of the Day❤️

How adorable it is😍

Ranveer Singh extending his hand to Hina and helping her getting down stairs.. Totally loved it!!@eyehinakhan @RanveerOfficial #SBStelebrations @SBSABPNews pic.twitter.com/Adu8jdRUmR — Hinaholics✨ (@Hinaholics) December 15, 2018

This was indeed 🙌 a true gentleman only knows what a queen and real diamond is like 💗 just a magical moment it was when #RanveerSingh extended his hand and walked u down the stairs just 💕💕💕💕love it ..bae congrats for #BestTrendSetterAward 🙌💕 @eyehinakhan #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/2cVnVl8nrN — Tanu ✨♥️Hina Di😍 ✨ (@tanu_gupta80) December 15, 2018

It’s no secret how considerate the newly married Ranveer is of his wife Deepika Padukone, especially when they are surrounded by paparazzi and fans. He is often seen protecting her in public places and being a perfect gentleman when she is around. The actor can’t stop praising her and confessing his love for her ever since the two tied the knot in a private but lavish wedding ceremony in Italy on November 14, 15.

Recently, Times Now reported that the actor spoke at an event about his wife. He said, “I feel like I am flying. Marriage is like the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Wow, I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, I feel invincible, you know in superhero movies, that moment when the suit comes on, I feel like marriage has done that to me. I feel like I’ve grown up now, finally, I am a man. I feel grounded, I feel secure. I’m really loving it, it’s been only 10 or 15 days. it’s so nice, it’s so lovely. I would highly recommend it.”

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 08:57 IST