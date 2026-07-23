High-protein, gluten-free potato lasagna: Try this nutritionist-approved twist to the classic dish packing 25g protein

Nothing beats digging into a bubbling, cheesy lasagna fresh out of the oven – until you remember the hefty calories and gluten-packed pasta sheets that often come with it. The beauty of making it at home, however, is that you can reinvent the classic favourite to suit your goals, whether that's adding more protein, cutting back on calories or swapping the pasta for a gluten-free alternative. If you've been craving all the cosy, indulgent flavours of lasagna without the heaviness, this wholesome recipe strikes the perfect balance.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a gluten-free, high-protein potato lasagna that delivers all the comforting flavours of the classic dish while packing 25 g of protein and 376 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the nutritionist explains, “Lasagna, but make it gluten-free and high-protein. All the cozy, cheesy comfort of the classic with none of the heaviness – proof that eating well never has to mean eating boring.”