High-protein, gluten-free potato lasagna: Try this nutritionist-approved twist to the classic dish packing 25g protein
Love lasagna but not the calorie overload? Try this healthier twist that swaps pasta sheets for potatoes without compromising on flavour.
Nothing beats digging into a bubbling, cheesy lasagna fresh out of the oven – until you remember the hefty calories and gluten-packed pasta sheets that often come with it. The beauty of making it at home, however, is that you can reinvent the classic favourite to suit your goals, whether that's adding more protein, cutting back on calories or swapping the pasta for a gluten-free alternative. If you've been craving all the cosy, indulgent flavours of lasagna without the heaviness, this wholesome recipe strikes the perfect balance.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a gluten-free, high-protein potato lasagna that delivers all the comforting flavours of the classic dish while packing 25 g of protein and 376 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 21, the nutritionist explains, “Lasagna, but make it gluten-free and high-protein. All the cozy, cheesy comfort of the classic with none of the heaviness – proof that eating well never has to mean eating boring.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 4 medium potatoes (about 600 g), thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped
- ¾ cup onion, finely chopped
- 3 cups mixed vegetables, finely chopped (such as mushrooms, sweet corn, carrots, green beans, cabbage and bell peppers)
- 1 cup dry soya chunks, cooked and minced
- 3 tbsp tomato purée or pasta sauce
- 2 tbsp Schezwan chutney
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp honey
- 150 g low-fat, high-protein paneer
- A splash of milk or water (to blend the paneer)
- ⅓ cup (50 g) grated cheese
Seasonings
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- Chilli flakes, to taste
- Italian seasoning, to taste
- Peri peri seasoning, to taste
- Honey or preferred sweetener, to taste (optional)
Method
- Thinly slice the potatoes and soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Drain well. For faster cooking, parboil the slices for three to four minutes before assembling.
- Heat a pan and sauté the garlic and onion until fragrant. Add the mixed vegetables and cook until softened.
- Stir in the cooked, minced soya chunks. Add the tomato purée, Schezwan chutney, soy sauce, honey and seasonings. Cook until the mixture thickens into a rich filling.
- Blend the paneer with a splash of milk or water until smooth. Season with peri peri seasoning, chilli flakes, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and a little honey or sweetener, if desired.
- Grease an oven-safe baking dish. Layer the potato slices, followed by the soya-vegetable filling, then spread over a layer of the paneer mixture. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used.
- Finish with a final layer of potatoes and sprinkle the grated cheese on top.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for about 60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is golden brown. For a lighter finish, bake without the cheese for the first 50 minutes, then add the cheese and bake for the remaining 10 minutes.
Tip: For a non-vegetarian version, replace the soya chunks with lean chicken or turkey mince. To make it vegan, substitute the paneer with firm tofu and use a dairy-free cheese alternative.
Approximate nutrition (per serving)
- Calories: 376 kcal
- Protein: 25 g
- Carbohydrates: 49 g
- Fat: 10 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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