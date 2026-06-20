Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu And Moringa For Protein-Rich Everyday Indian Cooking
Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer uses tofu, spinach, and moringa leaves for a nutritious vegetarian meal.
Spinach-based curries have always been a favourite in Indian kitchens, and creative ingredient swaps can make them even more nutritious. Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer gives the classic dish a wholesome makeover by replacing paneer with tofu and blending spinach with nutrient-rich moringa leaves. This healthy high-protein twist is suitable for balanced diets, weight management, and everyday healthy eating while keeping the familiar flavours of a much-loved Indian curry.
Inspired by Chef Kunal Kapur's palak paneer recipes, this version uses tofu as a lighter protein alternative to paneer. Tofu provides plant-based protein, calcium, and iron while reducing saturated fat. Spinach contributes vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, whereas moringa leaves are valued for their iron, calcium, and essential micronutrients. The combination creates a high-protein, vegetarian recipe and a healthy spinach curry that is colourful, nutritious, and suitable for summer meals, as leafy greens are abundant during the season.
The curry is prepared by blanching spinach and moringa leaves before blending them into a smooth puree with herbs and aromatics. Garlic, onions, tomatoes, and mild Indian spices build the base, while tofu cubes absorb the flavours of the gravy. The result is a creamy curry with fresh herbal notes and a balanced texture. This palak paneer without paneer offers an easy way to include more leafy greens and plant protein in everyday meals.
Regular palak paneer relies on paneer and a spinach-based gravy for its creamy texture and rich taste. This healthier variation replaces paneer with tofu and includes moringa leaves for additional nutrients while keeping the familiar green curry base. The swap increases plant-based protein and micronutrients while reducing saturated fat, creating a lighter dish that fits modern healthy eating patterns without losing its delicious flavour.
Palak Tofu Curry vs Regular Palak Paneer: Which Is Better for Healthy Eating?
Feature
Palak Tofu Curry
Regular Palak Paneer
Main Protein
Tofu
Paneer
Fat Content
Lower
Higher
Protein
High
High
Calcium
Rich
Rich
Iron
Higher with moringa
Moderate
Texture
Soft and light
Creamy
Calories
Lower
Higher
Fibre
Higher
Lower
Best For
Healthy lifestyles
Rich family meals
Summer Appeal
Light and refreshing
Rich and hearty
Quick Guide to This High-Protein Curry
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian
Main Ingredients: Spinach, tofu, moringa leaves
Best Served With: Millet roti or brown rice
Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Protein-Rich Palak Tofu Curry
Fresh spinach, moringa leaves, and tofu create a nutritious curry packed with protein, colour, and everyday wholesome flavours.
Ingredients
- 250g firm tofu, cubed
- 3 cups spinach leaves
- 1 cup moringa leaves
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 5 garlic cloves
- 1 inch ginger
- 2 green chillies
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 tablespoons fresh coriander
- ½ cup water
Instructions
- Wash and blanch the spinach and moringa leaves.
- Blend the greens with garlic, ginger, and green chillies into a smooth puree.
- Heat oil and cook cumin seeds until aromatic.
- Add onions and tomatoes and cook until soft.
- Stir in the spices and cook for a minute.
- Add the green puree and cook over medium heat.
- Mix in the tofu cubes carefully.
- Simmer until the tofu absorbs the flavours.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
- Serve hot with millet roti or brown rice.
Easy Ways to Make This Curry Even Healthier
- Choose extra-firm tofu to increase the protein content.
- Add extra moringa leaves to improve the iron and calcium levels.
- Cook with minimal oil to reduce unnecessary calories.
- Include peas for additional fibre and plant protein.
- Add flaxseed powder for healthy fats.
- Use fresh spinach instead of frozen leaves for better flavour.
- Mix in mushrooms to increase nutrients naturally.
- Serve with millet instead of refined flour breads.
- Add lemon juice before serving to improve iron absorption.
- Prepare the curry with homemade spice blends to control sodium.
Nutritional Value of Palak Tofu Curry
Palak tofu curry combines leafy greens and plant protein to create a balanced meal rich in essential nutrients. Palak tofu curry provides protein, calcium, iron, and antioxidants that support balanced nutrition and active lifestyles.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
265 kcal
Protein
20 g
Carbohydrates
14 g
Fat
13 g
Fibre
7 g
Calcium
380 mg
Iron
6 mg
Potassium
780 mg
Vitamin A
720 mcg
Vitamin C
42 mg
FAQs
Is palak tofu curry good for weight management?
Palak tofu curry combines plant protein and leafy greens to support balanced eating and healthy meal planning.
Can palak tofu curry replace regular palak paneer?
Palak tofu curry offers a lighter alternative with plant protein while keeping the familiar spinach-based flavour.
Why are moringa leaves added to palak tofu curry?
Palak tofu curry uses moringa leaves to increase the iron, calcium, and antioxidant content naturally.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.