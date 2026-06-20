Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu And Moringa For Protein-Rich Everyday Indian Cooking

Spinach-based curries have always been a favourite in Indian kitchens, and creative ingredient swaps can make them even more nutritious. Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich palak paneer without paneer gives the classic dish a wholesome makeover by replacing paneer with tofu and blending spinach with nutrient-rich moringa leaves. This healthy high-protein twist is suitable for balanced diets, weight management, and everyday healthy eating while keeping the familiar flavours of a much-loved Indian curry. Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Spinach Curry With Tofu (Freepik)

Inspired by Chef Kunal Kapur's palak paneer recipes, this version uses tofu as a lighter protein alternative to paneer. Tofu provides plant-based protein, calcium, and iron while reducing saturated fat. Spinach contributes vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants, whereas moringa leaves are valued for their iron, calcium, and essential micronutrients. The combination creates a high-protein, vegetarian recipe and a healthy spinach curry that is colourful, nutritious, and suitable for summer meals, as leafy greens are abundant during the season.

The curry is prepared by blanching spinach and moringa leaves before blending them into a smooth puree with herbs and aromatics. Garlic, onions, tomatoes, and mild Indian spices build the base, while tofu cubes absorb the flavours of the gravy. The result is a creamy curry with fresh herbal notes and a balanced texture. This palak paneer without paneer offers an easy way to include more leafy greens and plant protein in everyday meals.

Regular palak paneer relies on paneer and a spinach-based gravy for its creamy texture and rich taste. This healthier variation replaces paneer with tofu and includes moringa leaves for additional nutrients while keeping the familiar green curry base. The swap increases plant-based protein and micronutrients while reducing saturated fat, creating a lighter dish that fits modern healthy eating patterns without losing its delicious flavour.