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    Quick Tofu Vegetable Stir Fry For A Nutritious Plant-Based Meal With Peanut Sauce And Fresh Produce

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry combines tofu, vegetables, and peanut sauce in a wholesome plant-based meal packed with protein and fresh flavours.

    Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:52 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    High-protein tofu and veggie stir fry recipe with savoury peanut sauce combines fresh produce with protein-rich tofu to create a balanced dish that is light, colourful, and packed with flavour. Popular among high-protein vegan tofu stir fry recipes and plant-based high-protein dinner ideas, this meal fits perfectly into busy everyday cooking.

    Tofu And Veggie Sitr Fry (Freepik)
    Tofu And Veggie Sitr Fry (Freepik)

    Tofu has been enjoyed across East and Southeast Asia for centuries and is valued for its impressive nutrition and versatility. Made from soybeans, tofu provides complete plant protein">plant protein containing all essential amino acids. Fresh vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, and snap peas add fibre, vitamins">fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness, while peanuts contribute healthy fats and extra protein">healthy fats and extra protein. Together, these ingredients create a healthy tofu veggie stir fry with a variety of textures and colours.

    The dish starts with lightly cooked tofu, followed by a mix of fresh vegetables stir-fried over high heat to keep their natural crunch. A savoury peanut sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and lime coats every ingredient with rich flavour. The quick cooking process helps preserve the freshness of the vegetables, making this vegan peanut sauce stir fry recipe especially suitable for lighter summer dinners.

    A regular vegetable stir fry focuses mainly on seasonal produce, while high-protein tofu and veggie stir fry includes tofu and peanut sauce for additional protein and healthy fats. The tofu version provides greater nutritional balance and longer-lasting energy while maintaining the colourful appearance and fresh taste that make stir fries popular around the world.

    High-Protein Tofu Stir Fry vs Regular Veggie Stir Fry: Which One Offers Better Nutrition?

    Feature

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry

    Regular Veggie Stir Fry

    Main Protein

    Tofu

    Vegetables

    Protein Content

    High

    Moderate

    Healthy Fats

    Peanut sauce and tofu

    Lower

    Fibre

    High

    High

    Texture

    Crispy and creamy

    Soft and crunchy

    Taste

    Savoury, nutty, slightly sweet

    Fresh and lightly seasoned

    Calories

    Balanced for meals

    Usually lower

    Plant-Based

    Completely vegan

    Depends on ingredients

    Satiety

    Longer lasting

    Moderate

    Best For

    High-protein dinners

    Light everyday meals

    Quick Look At This Plant-Based Dinner

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Asian-inspired

    Main Ingredient: Tofu and vegetables

    Best Served With: Brown rice or noodles

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry Recipe

    Fresh vegetables, crispy tofu, and creamy peanut sauce create a colourful meal packed with protein, crunch, and wholesome flavour.

    Ingredients

    • 250g firm tofu, cubed
    • 1 cup broccoli florets
    • 1 carrot, sliced
    • 1 red bell pepper, sliced
    • 1 cup snap peas
    • 1 tbsp sesame oil
    • 2 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 tsp grated ginger
    • Peanut Sauce
    • 2 tbsp peanut butter
    • 1 tbsp soy sauce
    • 1 tbsp lime juice
    • 1 tsp maple syrup
    • 2 tbsp water
    • 1 tsp sesame seeds

    Instructions

    1. Press the tofu gently for 15–20 minutes to remove excess moisture and cut it into bite-sized cubes.
    2. Heat sesame oil in a pan and cook the tofu until all sides turn golden and slightly crispy.
    3. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger, then sauté for a minute until fragrant.
    4. Stir in the broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, and snap peas, and cook until they remain slightly crisp.
    5. Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, maple syrup, and water to make a smooth sauce.
    6. Pour the peanut sauce over the tofu and vegetables, mixing everything until evenly coated.
    7. Cook for another 2–3 minutes, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve hot with brown rice or quinoa.

    Easy Ways to Make Tofu Stir Fry Even Healthier

    1. Choose extra-firm tofu because it provides more protein and holds its shape better during cooking.
    2. Add broccoli, carrots, and colourful vegetables to increase the fibre and vitamin content of the meal.
    3. Mix in edamame or green peas to boost the plant-based protein naturally.
    4. Use natural peanut butter without added sugar or preservatives for a healthier sauce.
    5. Replace regular soy sauce with a low-sodium version to help reduce salt intake.
    6. Toss in leafy greens such as spinach or bok choy for extra vitamins and minerals.
    7. Sprinkle flaxseeds or chia seeds over the stir fry to add healthy omega-3 fats.
    8. Cook the ingredients using a small amount of sesame or olive oil to keep the dish lighter.
    9. Add mushrooms for additional nutrients and a rich, savoury flavour.
    10. Serve the stir fry with brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice for a more balanced and nutritious meal.

    Nutritional Value of High-Protein Tofu Stir Fry

    Fresh vegetables, tofu, and peanut sauce combine to provide protein, fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats">protein, fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats in one balanced meal.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    310 kcal

    Protein

    20 g

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Fat

    17 g

    Fibre

    7 g

    Calcium

    320 mg

    Iron

    4 mg

    Potassium

    550 mg

    Vitamin C

    85 mg

    Magnesium

    90 mg

    FAQs

    Is High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry good for weight loss?

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry provides plant protein and fibre that can support balanced, weight-conscious meals.

    Can High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry be prepared for meal prep?

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry stores well in the refrigerator and works as a convenient meal prep option.

    Which vegetables work best in High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry?

    High-Protein Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry pairs well with broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, snap peas, mushrooms, and spinach.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Quick Tofu Vegetable Stir Fry For A Nutritious Plant-Based Meal With Peanut Sauce And Fresh Produce
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