Quick Tofu Vegetable Stir Fry For A Nutritious Plant-Based Meal With Peanut Sauce And Fresh Produce

High-protein tofu and veggie stir fry recipe with savoury peanut sauce combines fresh produce with protein-rich tofu to create a balanced dish that is light, colourful, and packed with flavour. Popular among high-protein vegan tofu stir fry recipes and plant-based high-protein dinner ideas, this meal fits perfectly into busy everyday cooking. Tofu And Veggie Sitr Fry (Freepik)

Tofu has been enjoyed across East and Southeast Asia for centuries and is valued for its impressive nutrition and versatility. Made from soybeans, tofu provides complete plant protein">plant protein containing all essential amino acids. Fresh vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, and snap peas add fibre, vitamins">fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness, while peanuts contribute healthy fats and extra protein">healthy fats and extra protein. Together, these ingredients create a healthy tofu veggie stir fry with a variety of textures and colours.

The dish starts with lightly cooked tofu, followed by a mix of fresh vegetables stir-fried over high heat to keep their natural crunch. A savoury peanut sauce made with peanut butter, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and lime coats every ingredient with rich flavour. The quick cooking process helps preserve the freshness of the vegetables, making this vegan peanut sauce stir fry recipe especially suitable for lighter summer dinners.

A regular vegetable stir fry focuses mainly on seasonal produce, while high-protein tofu and veggie stir fry includes tofu and peanut sauce for additional protein and healthy fats. The tofu version provides greater nutritional balance and longer-lasting energy while maintaining the colourful appearance and fresh taste that make stir fries popular around the world.