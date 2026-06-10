Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup For Weight Loss: A Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Recipe for Fat Reduction and Better Digestion

Looking for a healthy weight loss soup that is both light and nutrient-dense? Zero oil Spinach and cucumber soup that has been chilled is a healthy and refreshing soup great for the summer. It's easy to make and doesn't take long to cook. It's also a great way to eat vegetables. Spinach and cucumber soup that has been chilled is great for lunch during the week or as a fancy first course. This simple recipe for Spinach and Cucumber Soup only needs one pot and no cream or thickener. It still comes out smooth and comforting. It's naturally gluten-free and made with simple things you probably already have in your kitchen. Spinach is a low-calorie superfood that is mostly known for its iron content. Its protein content gives it most of its calories. Besides iron, it has a lot of fibre, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin K, phosphorus, and folate.



This nutritious vegetable soup is not only an oil-free soup recipe but also a filling soup for weight loss. Whether you are on a low-fat soup recipe plan, looking for a vegetarian weight loss soup, or following clean eating recipes, this recipe fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. With the right combination of ingredients, this homemade healthy soup helps in weight management. Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup for Weight Loss (Freepik)

Spinach is high in fiber, keeping your sudden hunger pangs at bay so that you can avoid unhealthy snacking. Palak contains nutrients including iron, potassium, vitamin A, magnesium, and folate. Since these leafy greens have few calories, you can enjoy a higher amount of consumption without gaining weight. With its high water content, your body stays hydrated, and toxins are easily flushed out. Palak, enriched in antioxidants, vitamin C and flavonoids, may help reduce inflammation. The nutritional composition analysis of spinach shows that this leafy green holds antioxidant capacity, anti-inflammatory mechanisms, neuroprotective functions, anti-diabetic effects, hypolipidemic activity, anti-osteoporotic capabilities, and cardiovascular as well as gastrointestinal effects.

On the other hand, cucumbers are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The skin of a cucumber is filled with beta-carotene. The best part is that human bodies can convert beta-carotene into vitamin A to keep your skin and eyes healthy. This super-low-calorie food only contains 45 calories. So, the fruit has 96% water content, which is nutritious for those who are trying to manage weight.

Nutritional Difference Between Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup vs Regular Palak Soup Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup is a high-fiber soup for weight loss that is lower in calories than traditional palak soups, hydrating, and full of essential vitamins.

Feature Zero Oil Palak Cucumber Soup Regular Palak Soup Oil Content 0 g 5–10 g per serving Calories ~60 kcal per serving 120–150 kcal per serving Fiber 3–4 g 2 g Sodium Low Medium to high Digestion Light, easy to digest Can feel heavy Fat 0 g 5–7 g Nutrients Rich in Vitamins A, C, K, folate, magnesium Moderate vitamins, higher fat

Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2–3

Calories per serving: ~60 kcal

Nutrition: High fiber, low fat, vitamin-rich, low-carb

Difficulty: Easy Ingredients 2 cups fresh palak (spinach) leaves, washed

1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups water or low-sodium vegetable broth

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Heat a non-stick pan and roast cumin seeds for a few seconds.

Add onion and garlic, sauté lightly without oil.

Add chopped palak and cucumber; stir for 2–3 minutes.

Pour in water or vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

Simmer for 10 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Blend the mixture until smooth using a hand blender.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot. 5 Tips to Make This Dish Healthier

Use Fresh Ingredients: Choose organic palak and cucumber to maximize vitamins and antioxidants.

Add Protein Boost: Include a scoop of high-protein chicken omelette on the side for a balanced meal.

Avoid Salt Overuse: Use minimal salt to keep sodium low for weight loss benefits.

Enhance Fiber: Add a few grated carrots or zucchini for extra fiber-rich soup for weight loss.

Spice It Up: Include ginger or green chili for metabolism boost and better digestion. Nutritional Table

Nutrient Amount per serving Sources in Recipe Protein 2 g Palak Fiber 3–4 g Spinach, cucumber Vitamin A 2813 IU Spinach Vitamin C 20 mg Spinach, cucumber Vitamin K 145 µg Spinach Folate 58 µg Spinach Calcium 30 mg Spinach Iron 1.2 mg Spinach Magnesium 24 mg Spinach Carbohydrates 7 g Cucumber, spinach Fat 0 g None Potassium 370 mg Spinach, cucumber

Zero Oil palak cucumber soup is a low-calorie soup recipe that combines taste with nutrition. It is a fiber-rich soup for weight loss, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting digestion, metabolism, and overall wellness.

FAQs

Q1: Can I make this soup in advance?

Yes, it can be stored in the fridge for 2 days and reheated before serving.

Q2: Can I add other vegetables?

Absolutely! Carrots, zucchini, or celery can boost fiber and flavor without adding calories.

Q3: Is it suitable for diabetics?

Yes, it’s low-carb, low-sodium, and high in fiber, making it diabetic-friendly.