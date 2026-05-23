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    Looking For A Nutritious Soup For Summers? Try This Rajma Soup With Vegetables For A High-Protein Weight Loss Meal

    Nutritious rajma soup combines kidney beans, vegetables, and mild spices to create a high-protein summer soup with balanced flavour and wholesome texture.

    Published on: May 23, 2026 11:48 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Slow-cooked rajma blended with fresh vegetables creates a bowl that feels wholesome, colourful, and perfect for lighter dinner routines. Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables combines kidney beans, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs to create a protein-rich soup with smooth texture, vibrant colour, and balanced flavour. Unlike classic rajma curry served with rice, this soup transforms everyday rajma into a lighter meal that works beautifully during warmer months.

    Rajma Soup With Vegetables (Freepik)
    Rajma Soup With Vegetables (Freepik)

    Rajma soup high-protein weight loss recipes have become popular because they combine plant protein with vegetables in a lighter format. This soup feels suitable for summer evenings because it contains less oil, more vegetables, and a thinner consistency than heavier curries. The combination of beans and vegetables creates a balanced meal option that fits easily into healthy eating routines while remaining fresh and enjoyable.

    Kidney beans contribute protein, fibre, and minerals,">protein, fibre, and minerals, while carrots, tomatoes, onions, and herbs bring freshness, colour, and natural flavour. Garlic and black pepper enhance aroma without making the soup excessively spicy. These ingredients work together to create a summer-friendly meal that delivers balanced nutrition through simple pantry staples and seasonal vegetables.

    Nutritious rajma soup with vegetables differs from vegetable soup because kidney beans create a thicker texture and higher protein content. Regular vegetable soup often focuses mainly on vegetables and broth, while rajma soup develops a creamier consistency with deeper flavour and greater nutritional value. The reddish-brown colour of rajma blends beautifully with colourful vegetables, creating a hearty yet light soup that works well for healthy summer dinners and rejuvenating meal plans.

    Difference Between Rajma Soup and Regular Vegetable Soup

    Feature

    Rajma Soup with Vegetables

    Regular Vegetable Soup

    Main Ingredient

    Rajma (kidney beans) and vegetables

    Mixed vegetables

    Texture

    Thick and creamy

    Light and brothy

    Taste Profile

    Savoury and hearty

    Fresh and mild

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Main Colour

    Reddish brown

    Mixed vegetable colours

    Meal Value

    Can work as a complete meal

    Usually a side dish

    Weight Loss Friendly

    High protein and balanced

    Low calorie

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Suitable

    Main Highlight

    Protein-rich vegetable soup

    Light vegetable broth

    Quick Soup Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4 bowls

    Calories: 210 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Savoury, mildly spiced, and wholesome

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Creamy Rajma and Vegetable Soup for Healthy Summer Dinners

    This nutritious rajma soup combines kidney beans, vegetables, herbs, and mild spices to create a high-protein dinner with balanced flavour and smooth texture.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup boiled rajma
    • 1 small onion, chopped
    • 1 carrot, chopped
    • 1 tomato, chopped
    • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
    • 3 cups vegetable stock or water
    • Salt as needed
    • Fresh coriander for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté onions, garlic, carrots, and tomatoes until softened.
    2. Add boiled rajma and vegetable stock. Mix well and simmer for 10–12 minutes.
    3. Blend half the mixture, leaving the remaining portion chunky. This creates a balanced soup texture.
    4. Return everything to the pan and add cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Simmer for another 5 minutes.
    5. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with toasted whole-grain bread or salad.

    Smart Ways to Make Rajma Soup More Nutritious

    Add Red Bell Peppers

    Red bell peppers improve vitamin content and create a brighter colour.

    Include Spinach During the Final Simmer

    Spinach blends easily into the soup and adds iron and freshness.

    Replace Water with Homemade Vegetable Stock

    Vegetable stock creates a richer flavour and improves nutritional value.

    Add Cooked Quinoa

    A small amount of quinoa adds variety and texture to protein.

    Blend Only Half the Rajma

    Keeping some whole beans creates better texture and visual appeal.

    Add Fresh Herbs Before Serving

    Fresh coriander, parsley, or basil improves aroma and freshness.

    Use Roasted Garlic Instead of Raw Garlic

    Roasted garlic creates a sweeter flavour and richer taste without extra ingredients.

    Nutritional Value of Rajma Soup

    Rajma soup">Rajma soup combines kidney beans and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein meal with fibre and essential nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    210 calories

    Protein

    12 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    9 g

    Iron

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is rajma soup suitable for weight loss meal plans?

    Rajma soup contains protein, fibre, and vegetables that help create a balanced meal. Using minimal oil keeps the soup lighter and suitable for healthy eating routines.

    Can canned kidney beans be used for this soup?

    Yes. Canned kidney beans can be used after rinsing thoroughly. They reduce preparation time while maintaining good texture.

    Which vegetables work best in rajma soup?

    Carrots, tomatoes, celery, spinach, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions pair especially well with rajma.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Looking For A Nutritious Soup For Summers? Try This Rajma Soup With Vegetables For A High-Protein Weight Loss Meal
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