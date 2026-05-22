Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss

Fresh sprouts mixed with crunchy vegetables, herbs, and tangy lemon dressing can instantly brighten summer meals with colour and texture. Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to create a no-cook protein meal with crisp bite, vibrant appearance, and refreshing flavour. Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing (Freepik)

Sprouted salads became popular in Indian kitchens because sprouted beans require very little cooking while still providing balanced nutrition. Sprouting improves texture and gives the beans a fresher taste compared to fully cooked lentils. This salad is usually prepared by mixing fresh sprouts with chopped vegetables, roasted spices, herbs, and lemon dressing that keeps the dish light and suitable for hot weather.

Refreshing summer sprouts salad differs from regular salads because sprouts add more protein and a firmer texture compared to salads made mainly with lettuce or cucumbers. Regular salads often focus only on vegetables, while sprout salad creates a more balanced meal with protein, fibre, and crunch without depending on creamy sauces or fried toppings.

Moong sprouts contain protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals. Fresh cucumber, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice improve freshness while keeping the salad colourful and cooling during summer days. The tangy dressing also gives the salad a lively flavour without making it oily or heavy.

Its crunchy vegetables, juicy lemon dressing, and fresh herbs make it suitable for lunch bowls, evening snacks, or quick meal prep. The combination of sprouts, vegetables, and roasted spices creates a summer-friendly high-protein salad that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.