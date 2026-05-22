Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss

    Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines crunchy sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a no-cook high-protein meal for hot days.

    Updated on: May 22, 2026 10:51 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Fresh sprouts mixed with crunchy vegetables, herbs, and tangy lemon dressing can instantly brighten summer meals with colour and texture. Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to create a no-cook protein meal with crisp bite, vibrant appearance, and refreshing flavour.

    Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing (Freepik)
    Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing (Freepik)

    Sprouted salads became popular in Indian kitchens because sprouted beans require very little cooking while still providing balanced nutrition. Sprouting improves texture and gives the beans a fresher taste compared to fully cooked lentils. This salad is usually prepared by mixing fresh sprouts with chopped vegetables, roasted spices, herbs, and lemon dressing that keeps the dish light and suitable for hot weather.

    Refreshing summer sprouts salad differs from regular salads because sprouts add more protein and a firmer texture compared to salads made mainly with lettuce or cucumbers. Regular salads often focus only on vegetables, while sprout salad creates a more balanced meal with protein, fibre, and crunch without depending on creamy sauces or fried toppings.

    Moong sprouts contain protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals. Fresh cucumber, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice improve freshness while keeping the salad colourful and cooling during summer days. The tangy dressing also gives the salad a lively flavour without making it oily or heavy.

    Its crunchy vegetables, juicy lemon dressing, and fresh herbs make it suitable for lunch bowls, evening snacks, or quick meal prep. The combination of sprouts, vegetables, and roasted spices creates a summer-friendly high-protein salad that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.

    Difference Between Sprouts Salad and Regular Salad

    Feature

    Sprouts Salad

    Regular Salad

    Main Ingredient

    Sprouted moong and legumes

    Lettuce and vegetables

    Texture

    Crunchy with soft sprouts

    Crisp and light

    Taste Profile

    Tangy, fresh, and mildly spicy

    Fresh and mild

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Cooking Method

    Mostly no-cook

    No-cook

    Calories

    Balanced

    Lower

    Main Highlight

    High-protein meal salad

    Fresh vegetable bowl

    Meal Suitability

    Meal replacement or snack

    Side dish

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Suitable

    Quick Summer Salad Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: No cooking required

    Servings: 2 bowls

    Calories: 190 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and fresh

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Crunchy Sprouts Salad with Tangy Lemon and Fresh Herbs

    This refreshing sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a high-protein no-cook meal. The lemon dressing improves freshness while the sprouts add texture and nutrition.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup moong sprouts
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 small tomato, chopped
    • 1/2 cucumber, chopped
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
    • Salt as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add fresh moong sprouts to a large mixing bowl. Slightly steamed sprouts can also be used for a softer texture if preferred.
    2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
    3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt evenly over the salad mixture.
    4. Add lemon juice and toss gently so the dressing coats the sprouts properly. The lemon brightens the overall flavour.
    5. Serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled for the best texture and taste.

    Tips to Make Sprouts Salad More Nutritious and Refreshing

    Use Mixed Sprouts Instead of Only Moong

    Adding moth beans, black chana sprouts, or soybean sprouts improves protein variety and texture.

    Chill the Vegetables Before Mixing

    Cold vegetables keep the salad fresher and more refreshing during hot summer afternoons.

    Add Pomegranate Seeds for Fresh Sweetness

    Pomegranate seeds improve crunch, colour, and flavour balance without extra sugar.

    Include Roasted Seeds for Better Texture

    Pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds add healthy fats and a slight crunch.

    Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving

    Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour balance and brighter aroma in the salad.

    Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Vinegar

    Fresh lemon creates a clean, tangy flavour that pairs well with sprouts and herbs.

    Add Grated Carrot for Colour Variety

    Carrots improve crunch and make the salad look more colourful and vibrant.

    Nutritional Value of Sprouts Salad

    Sprouts salad">Sprouts salad combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and lemon dressing to create a balanced high-protein summer meal.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    190 calories

    Protein

    12 g

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    8 g

    Vitamin C

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is sprouts salad suitable for weight loss meals?

    Sprouts salad contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Its no-cook preparation also keeps the dish lighter and fresher.

    Can sprouts salad be prepared in advance?

    The vegetables and sprouts can be chopped earlier, though lemon juice should be added just before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.

    Which sprouts work best for summer salads?

    Moong sprouts, black chana sprouts, moth bean sprouts, and mixed legume sprouts work especially well. These sprouts create a balanced texture and protein-rich flavour.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes