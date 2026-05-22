Refreshing Summer Sprouts Salad With Tangy Lemon Dressing: No-Cook Protein Meal For Weight Loss
Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines crunchy sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a no-cook high-protein meal for hot days.
Fresh sprouts mixed with crunchy vegetables, herbs, and tangy lemon dressing can instantly brighten summer meals with colour and texture. Refreshing summer sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice to create a no-cook protein meal with crisp bite, vibrant appearance, and refreshing flavour.
Sprouted salads became popular in Indian kitchens because sprouted beans require very little cooking while still providing balanced nutrition. Sprouting improves texture and gives the beans a fresher taste compared to fully cooked lentils. This salad is usually prepared by mixing fresh sprouts with chopped vegetables, roasted spices, herbs, and lemon dressing that keeps the dish light and suitable for hot weather.
Refreshing summer sprouts salad differs from regular salads because sprouts add more protein and a firmer texture compared to salads made mainly with lettuce or cucumbers. Regular salads often focus only on vegetables, while sprout salad creates a more balanced meal with protein, fibre, and crunch without depending on creamy sauces or fried toppings.
Moong sprouts contain protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals. Fresh cucumber, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and lemon juice improve freshness while keeping the salad colourful and cooling during summer days. The tangy dressing also gives the salad a lively flavour without making it oily or heavy.
Its crunchy vegetables, juicy lemon dressing, and fresh herbs make it suitable for lunch bowls, evening snacks, or quick meal prep. The combination of sprouts, vegetables, and roasted spices creates a summer-friendly high-protein salad that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.
Difference Between Sprouts Salad and Regular Salad
Feature
Sprouts Salad
Regular Salad
Main Ingredient
Sprouted moong and legumes
Lettuce and vegetables
Texture
Crunchy with soft sprouts
Crisp and light
Taste Profile
Tangy, fresh, and mildly spicy
Fresh and mild
Protein Content
Higher
Lower
Fibre Content
Higher
Moderate
Cooking Method
Mostly no-cook
No-cook
Calories
Balanced
Lower
Main Highlight
High-protein meal salad
Fresh vegetable bowl
Meal Suitability
Meal replacement or snack
Side dish
Summer Suitability
Highly suitable
Suitable
Quick Summer Salad Snapshot
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: No cooking required
Servings: 2 bowls
Calories: 190 calories per serving
Flavour Profile: Tangy, crunchy, and fresh
Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich
Difficulty: Easy
Crunchy Sprouts Salad with Tangy Lemon and Fresh Herbs
This refreshing sprouts salad combines moong sprouts, vegetables, herbs, and lemon dressing to create a high-protein no-cook meal. The lemon dressing improves freshness while the sprouts add texture and nutrition.
Ingredients
- 1 cup moong sprouts
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cucumber, chopped
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Add fresh moong sprouts to a large mixing bowl. Slightly steamed sprouts can also be used for a softer texture if preferred.
- Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt evenly over the salad mixture.
- Add lemon juice and toss gently so the dressing coats the sprouts properly. The lemon brightens the overall flavour.
- Serve immediately while fresh and slightly chilled for the best texture and taste.
Tips to Make Sprouts Salad More Nutritious and Refreshing
Use Mixed Sprouts Instead of Only Moong
Adding moth beans, black chana sprouts, or soybean sprouts improves protein variety and texture.
Chill the Vegetables Before Mixing
Cold vegetables keep the salad fresher and more refreshing during hot summer afternoons.
Add Pomegranate Seeds for Fresh Sweetness
Pomegranate seeds improve crunch, colour, and flavour balance without extra sugar.
Include Roasted Seeds for Better Texture
Pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds add healthy fats and a slight crunch.
Add Mint Leaves Just Before Serving
Fresh mint creates a cooler flavour balance and brighter aroma in the salad.
Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Vinegar
Fresh lemon creates a clean, tangy flavour that pairs well with sprouts and herbs.
Add Grated Carrot for Colour Variety
Carrots improve crunch and make the salad look more colourful and vibrant.
Nutritional Value of Sprouts Salad
Sprouts salad">Sprouts salad combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and lemon dressing to create a balanced high-protein summer meal.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
190 calories
Protein
12 g
Carbohydrates
20 g
Fat
4 g
Fibre
8 g
Vitamin C
Moderate
FAQs
Is sprouts salad suitable for weight loss meals?
Sprouts salad contains protein, fibre, and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Its no-cook preparation also keeps the dish lighter and fresher.
Can sprouts salad be prepared in advance?
The vegetables and sprouts can be chopped earlier, though lemon juice should be added just before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.
Which sprouts work best for summer salads?
Moong sprouts, black chana sprouts, moth bean sprouts, and mixed legume sprouts work especially well. These sprouts create a balanced texture and protein-rich flavour.
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