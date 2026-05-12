Protein Rich Mixed Sprouts Curry With Fresh Ingredients And Light Texture For Nutritious Vegetarian Dinners

High-protein mixed sprouts curry combines sprouted moong, moth beans, and legumes with onion, tomato, and mild spices to create a protein-rich vegetarian dinner with balanced texture and flavour. Protein Rich Mixed Sprouts Curry (Freepik)

Sprouts have been used in Indian cooking for generations because soaking and sprouting improve texture and make legumes easier to cook. This curry is prepared by lightly cooking mixed sprouts in a simple gravy made with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and spices. The result is a nutrient-dense curry with slightly crunchy sprouts and rich flavour without excessive heaviness.

This dish differs from onion-tomato masala curry because sprouts remain the centre of the recipe instead of thick gravy. Compared to coconut-based sprout curry, this version feels lighter and allows the natural texture of the sprouts to stand out more clearly. The colours of green moong sprouts, brown legumes, and red tomatoes also make the curry visually vibrant.

Mixed sprouts provide plant protein, fibre, iron, and essential nutrients">plant protein, fibre, iron, and essential nutrients that support balanced eating habits. Sprouting also improves digestibility">improves digestibility and changes the texture of legumes from dense to fresher and softer. This makes healthy sprouted moong recipe ideas more suitable for lighter meals and summer-friendly dinners.

Its combination of mild spices, textured sprouts, and light gravy creates a balanced curry that pairs well with rice, roti, or millet dishes. The mix of earthy flavour, slight crunch, and fresh herbs makes it both nutritious and enjoyable for everyday meals.