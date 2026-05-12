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    Protein Rich Mixed Sprouts Curry With Fresh Ingredients And Light Texture For Nutritious Vegetarian Dinners

    High protein mixed sprouts curry combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and spices to create a nutrient-rich vegetarian dinner suitable for balanced eating.

    Published on: May 12, 2026 1:14 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    High-protein mixed sprouts curry combines sprouted moong, moth beans, and legumes with onion, tomato, and mild spices to create a protein-rich vegetarian dinner with balanced texture and flavour.

    Protein Rich Mixed Sprouts Curry (Freepik)
    Protein Rich Mixed Sprouts Curry (Freepik)

    Sprouts have been used in Indian cooking for generations because soaking and sprouting improve texture and make legumes easier to cook. This curry is prepared by lightly cooking mixed sprouts in a simple gravy made with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and spices. The result is a nutrient-dense curry with slightly crunchy sprouts and rich flavour without excessive heaviness.

    This dish differs from onion-tomato masala curry because sprouts remain the centre of the recipe instead of thick gravy. Compared to coconut-based sprout curry, this version feels lighter and allows the natural texture of the sprouts to stand out more clearly. The colours of green moong sprouts, brown legumes, and red tomatoes also make the curry visually vibrant.

    Mixed sprouts provide plant protein, fibre, iron, and essential nutrients">plant protein, fibre, iron, and essential nutrients that support balanced eating habits. Sprouting also improves digestibility">improves digestibility and changes the texture of legumes from dense to fresher and softer. This makes healthy sprouted moong recipe ideas more suitable for lighter meals and summer-friendly dinners.

    Its combination of mild spices, textured sprouts, and light gravy creates a balanced curry that pairs well with rice, roti, or millet dishes. The mix of earthy flavour, slight crunch, and fresh herbs makes it both nutritious and enjoyable for everyday meals.

    Comparison Between Different Styles of Sprouts Curry

    Feature

    Mixed Sprouts Curry

    Onion Tomato Masala Curry

    Coconut Based Sprout Curry

    Main Base

    Mixed sprouts and light gravy

    Thick onion-tomato masala

    Coconut and spice paste

    Texture

    Slightly chunky and textured

    Smooth and rich

    Creamy and soft

    Taste Profile

    Earthy and balanced

    Spicy and tangy

    Mild and coconut-rich

    Protein Content

    High

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Fibre Content

    High

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Calories

    Moderate

    Moderate to high

    Higher

    Best For

    Balanced dinner meals

    Rich curry meals

    Coconut flavoured meals

    Summer Suitability

    Suitable

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Cooking Style

    Light simmering

    Heavy masala cooking

    Coconut gravy cooking

    Texture Highlight

    Crunchy sprouts

    Thick gravy

    Creamy consistency

    Quick Cooking and Nutrition Snapshot

    Prep Time: 20 minutes

    Cook Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 3 servings

    Calories: 220 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Earthy, mildly spicy, and balanced

    Nutrition: High protein, fibre-rich, and nutrient-dense

    Difficulty: Easy

    Mixed Sprouts Curry with Light Gravy and Protein Rich Texture

    This mixed sprouts curry combines sprouted legumes with onion, tomato, and mild spices to create a balanced dinner recipe. The sprouts remain slightly textured after cooking, while the light gravy helps maintain freshness and flavour suitable for everyday meals.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups mixed sprouts (moong, moth, chana)
    • 1 onion, chopped
    • 1 tomato, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • 1 teaspoon oil
    • 2 cups water
    • Salt as needed
    • Coriander leaves for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash the sprouts properly and keep them ready for cooking. Fresh sprouts help maintain better texture and flavour in the curry.
    2. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until the onion becomes soft and lightly golden.
    3. Add chopped tomato, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook the mixture until the tomatoes soften and combine into a light masala base.
    4. Add mixed sprouts and water to the pan. Stir properly and cover the pan. Cook for 15–20 minutes until the sprouts become soft while still maintaining slight texture.
    5. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice, roti, or millet dishes. The curry tastes best while fresh and lightly hot.

    Nutritional Value of Mixed Sprouts Curry

    Mixed sprouts curry combines sprouted legumes, vegetables, and light spices to create a balanced vegetarian meal. The sprouts provide plant protein and fibre">plant protein and fibre, while tomatoes, onions, and herbs improve freshness and nutritional value.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    220 calories

    Protein

    14 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    8 g

    Iron

    Moderate to high

    FAQs

    Is mixed sprouts curry good for protein intake?

    Mixed sprouts curry contains different sprouted legumes that provide plant-based protein and fibre. This makes it suitable for balanced vegetarian meals and dinner recipes.

    Can mixed sprouts curry be prepared without onion and tomato?

    The curry can also be prepared with light spices and herbs instead of onion and tomato gravy. This creates a milder version while keeping the sprouts as the main ingredient.

    Which sprouts work best for mixed sprouts curry?

    Moong sprouts, moth sprouts, and sprouted chana work especially well in this recipe. These sprouts maintain texture and absorb spices properly during cooking.

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