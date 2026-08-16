Quitting sugar for chiselled jawline? Endocrinologist explains what a 'no sugar diet' can and cannot do for your face

Scrolling through social media, it is almost impossible to escape the allure of the ‘zero-sugar’ or ‘no-sugar’ challenge. Content creators regularly showcase dramatic transformations in trending videos. They attribute chiselled cheekbones, a snatched jawline, and the sudden disappearance of facial fat entirely to cutting sugar out of their diets. Also read | Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet: 'I don't eat...'

But behind the sleek before-and-after photos and videos, what actually happens to your body and face when you drop the sweet stuff? Can ditching dessert truly melt away a double chin, or are we confusing physiological water weight shifts with real fat loss?

To separate wellness myth from medical reality, we spoke with Dr Shehla Shaikh, consultant endocrinologist at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. In the interview with HT Lifestyle, she broke down what cutting sugar can — and cannot — do for your facial structure, skin, and overall health.

According to a 2019 study by National Library of Medicine, excessive sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of certain health conditions, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Reducing your intake of added sugar over time can benefit your overall health.

Added sugar vs natural sugar: know the difference Before clearing out your pantry, it is essential to understand that not all sweetness is created equal. The social media narratives around 'zero-sugar' diets often mistake wholesome, nutrient-rich foods for processed treats.

Dr Shehla Shaikh explained, "When you see all these videos showing changes in people’s faces, weight and energy after they stop eating sugar, you have to wonder what really happens when you eat less sugar. Do you really have to stop eating sugar? First, you need to know the difference between sugar that's naturally in foods and sugar that is added to foods. The sugar in fruits, for example, comes with vitamins and minerals that are good for you. Added sugar, on the other hand, is just a lot of empty calories that do not do much for your body."

Crucially, added sugar often hides in plain sight, making complete elimination tricky — and unnecessary — if you pay attention to food labels. "Added sugar can be in foods that you do not think are sweet, like ketchup and salad dressing. It can also be in breakfast cereals and flavoured yoghurts," noted Dr Shaikh. "So, instead of just stopping yourself from eating desserts, you should check the labels on the food you buy and see where all the extra sugar is coming from," she added. Also read | What happens when you stop eating sugar for 14 days? From improved digestion to better sleep, check out amazing benefits