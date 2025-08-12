Woman dramatically reduces face fat with this simple diet and exercise routine: ‘Cut out dairy completely’

Many people struggle with stubborn face fat that won’t go away despite diet and exercise. While spot reduction isn’t usually possible, some lifestyle tweaks can help slim down the face naturally over time. A woman named Anushka Vyas opened up about her personal journey and shared the simple steps she followed to reduce face fat dramatically. (Also read: Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares how she lost face fat: ‘Facial exercises can help with toning’ ) Check out simple lifestyle changes to help slim down your face. (Instagram/@anushkavyas4)

In her July 30 Instagram post, Anushka shared the diet and exercise routine that helped her achieve a slimmer, more sculpted face.

Mouth breathing

When you breathe through your mouth subconsciously, it puts constant pressure on your jaw because your tongue rests on the floor of your mouth instead of the roof (which happens during nose breathing). This can create a wider, broader look and distort your usual facial anatomy.

Non-veg foods to eat:

Grilled chicken breast (at least 250-300 grams for satiety)

Eggs (preferably whites, but half yolks are acceptable)

Salmon or tuna (rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help with skin turgidity and overall skin health, making skin tighter)

Avoid meats in curries, as they might contain high sodium and oil content. Prefer grilled meats during your transformation period.

Vegetarian foods to eat:

Substitute refined maida or regular wheat with grains like quinoa, buckwheat, jawar, and millets.

Cut out dairy completely

Incorporate high-fibre foods like spinach, kale, beetroot, berries, and apples; these keep you fuller for longer and help avoid unnecessary snacking.

Include lean proteins such as low-fat paneer, tofu, moong dal, seitan, and boiled chickpeas.

Load up on salads and use light, healthy salad dressings.

Avoid artificial sugar for at least 3 months!

Hard foods to eat:

Foods that are harder to chew and take longer to eat:

Raw cucumber

Raw carrots

Raw coconut

Raw celery

Corn on the cob

Nuts: almonds, pistachios, walnuts

Sugar-free chewing gum (in moderation; can sometimes help)

Detox juice recipe:

One slice of petha (winter squash)

1 tsp turmeric (haldi)

Juice of half a cucumber

One twig of meetha neem (curry leaves)

Note: This juice is a “superfood” add-on to an already consistent, clean diet combined with regular exercise, which should include moderate cardio and at least occasional weight or resistance training.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.