Sattu Paratha Recipe A High-Protein Traditional Indian Breakfast That Supports Weight Loss and Lasting Energy

Sattu paratha is a traditional breakfast that comes from the eastern regions of India, especially Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is made using sattu, a flour prepared from roasted chana, which has been a staple in rural kitchens for generations. This paratha was valued for its ability to keep people active for long hours during physically demanding days. Sattu Paratha Recipe (Freepik)

The origin of sattu dates back to ancient Indian food practices, where roasting grains and pulses was used to improve shelf life and digestion. Sattu gained importance as an everyday ingredient because it required no elaborate cooking and could be turned into filling meals quickly. Stuffing it inside a paratha made it easier to eat and more satisfying.

Sattu paratha fits well into a weight loss routine. Roasted gram flour is naturally high in plant protein and fibre, which helps control appetite and reduces frequent hunger. The slow digestion of sattu supports steady energy levels instead of sudden spikes.

Sattu also contains iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, which help support metabolism and daily stamina. Using minimal oil and whole wheat flour keeps the meal balanced without unnecessary heaviness.

As a breakfast option, sattu paratha feels familiar yet purposeful. It reflects how traditional foods were designed to nourish the body efficiently, making it suitable for modern weight-conscious lifestyles while staying rooted in Indian culinary wisdom.

Ingredients (Makes 2 parathas) Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Sattu (roasted chana flour) – ½ cup

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 tablespoons

Green chilli (finely chopped) – 1 small

Garlic (grated) – ½ teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

Ajwain – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Fresh coriander (chopped) – 1 tablespoon

Water – as needed

Oil or ghee – 1 teaspoon (for cooking) Instructions Mix whole wheat flour with a pinch of salt. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Rest for 10 minutes. In a bowl, combine sattu, onion, green chilli, garlic, ajwain, salt, lemon juice, and coriander. Add 1–2 teaspoons of water to keep the mixture crumbly, not wet. Divide dough into two balls. Flatten one, place stuffing in the centre, seal edges, and gently roll into a medium-thick paratha. Heat a tawa on medium flame. Cook paratha on both sides, using a few drops of oil or ghee until golden spots appear. Serve hot with curd or mint chutney for a balanced, weight-loss-friendly breakfast. 7 Smart Tips to Make Sattu Paratha Low-Oil and High-Protein Dry-roast the sattu before using Lightly roasting sattu enhances flavour and digestibility, reducing the need for oil while keeping the filling satisfying.

Use a non-stick or cast-iron tawa These surfaces need only a few drops of oil, helping cook the paratha evenly without excess fat.

Replace oil with curd in the stuffing Adding 1–2 teaspoons of thick curd boosts protein and moisture, keeping the filling soft without oil.

Add grated paneer or tofu Mixing 2 tablespoons of low-fat paneer or tofu into sattu significantly increases protein without changing texture.

Cook on medium heat, not high Slow cooking ensures the paratha cooks through without burning, avoiding the need to add extra oil later.

Brush oil instead of pouring Use a silicone brush to lightly coat the paratha with oil or ghee, keeping fat intake controlled.

Serve with protein-rich sides Pair sattu paratha with plain curd, raita, or boiled chana for a complete high-protein, weight-loss-friendly meal.

FAQs Is sattu paratha good for weight loss? Yes, sattu is high in protein and fibre, helping control hunger and support steady energy levels.

2. How much oil is enough to cook sattu paratha?

Just a few drops per side are enough when using a good non-stick or cast-iron tawa.

3. Can sattu paratha be eaten daily?

Yes, it can be eaten regularly when portion size and oil use are kept moderate.