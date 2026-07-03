Sweet potato and palak raita recipe: Try this nutritionist-approved side dish packed with 9 grams of protein per serving
What's better than a comforting side that that's easy to make? A side dish that packs all essential nutrients like protein, fibre and slow carbs, of course!
The best side dishes don't just complement your meal – they elevate it with flavour, comfort and nourishment. Imagine a dish that's creamy, warming and easy to whip up, while also packing a balanced mix of protein, slow-digesting carbohydrates, fibre and essential micronutrients. If you're looking for a wholesome accompaniment that tastes just as good as it is for you, this one ticks every box.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared a nourishing sweet potato and palak raita that delivers nine grams of protein and just 240 calories per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 2, the nutritionist highlights, “This warm masala sweet potato and palak raita is so comforting, and it’s also great for you – sweet potato for slow, steady carbs, spinach for iron and folate, and of course, both for fibre – and whisked yoghurt to add protein and probiotics. Comfort food that’s perfect for your gut.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 to 2 green chillies, chopped
- 1 medium onion (~150 g), sliced
- 2 tsp chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 200 g spinach, chopped
- 100 g sweet potato, boiled and cubed
- 100 g plain Greek yoghurt, whisked
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp ghee
- A pinch of kasuri methi
- Black salt or chaat masala, to finish
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves, chopped
Method
- Heat the mustard oil in a kadai until it just begins to smoke, then reduce the flame. Add the garlic and green chilli, and sauté for about a minute until fragrant.
- Add the sliced onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it turns soft and golden brown.
- Mix in the chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Cook for 30 seconds to a minute, allowing the spices to bloom and lose their raw aroma.
- Add the chopped spinach along with a pinch of salt. Stir well and cook until the spinach wilts completely and blends into the masala.
- Add the boiled sweet potato cubes and toss to coat them evenly in the spice mixture. Lightly mash some of the cubes so they partially break down, creating a creamy texture while leaving a few chunks intact.
- Stir in the kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander leaves, then switch off the flame.
- Once the pan has cooled slightly, gently fold in the whisked Greek yoghurt, honey and additional salt, if needed. Mixing the yoghurt off the heat helps keep it smooth and creamy.
- Finish with a sprinkle of black salt or chaat masala, a drizzle of ghee and some extra coriander leaves. Serve warm with rice, roti or any accompaniment of your choice.
Nutrition (per serving)
- 240 kcal
- 9 g protein
- 27 g carbs
- 11 g fat
- 6 g fibre
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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