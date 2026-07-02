Fitness coach shares creamy and wholesome Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe with 51 grams of protein
Fuss-free and nutritious, this recipe is perfect for busy days when you need something quick without compromising on flavour! Check out the full recipe.
Some days call for a meal that comes together with minimal effort but still delivers on flavour, comfort and nutrition. The ideal recipe is one that is rich in protein, keeps you full for longer and doesn't require hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying dish that ticks all those boxes, this recipe is a simple yet wholesome option to add to your meal rotation.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a rich and creamy recipe for Amritsari paneer bhurji that packs an impressive 51 grams of protein. In an Instagram video shared on June 30, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process to recreate the flavourful dish at home.
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1½ tbsp besan (gram flour)
- 230g Greek yoghurt (about 1 cup)
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp amchur (dry mango) powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 10g ginger, thinly sliced
- 1 onion (about 80g), finely chopped
- 2 green chillies, slit
- 1½ tsp salt
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 200g low-fat paneer, crumbled
- 100ml skimmed milk
- Fresh coriander, chopped, for garnish
- 1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)
Method
- Dry roast the besan in a pan over low heat for about five minutes, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic with a nutty smell. Set aside to cool.
- In a bowl, combine the Greek yoghurt, red chilli powder, amchur powder, coriander powder and turmeric. Stir in the roasted besan until smooth and keep aside.
- Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and sliced ginger, and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant.
- Add the chopped onion, slit green chillies and salt. Cook for about five minutes until the onions soften.
- Stir in the chopped tomato and cook until it softens.
- Add the yoghurt-besan mixture to the pan and cook over low heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the yoghurt is fully cooked.
- Add the crumbled low-fat paneer and skimmed milk. Mix well and cook for another two to three minutes until creamy and heated through.
- Garnish with chopped fresh coriander and kasuri methi. Serve hot with toast, roti or paratha.
Nutrition (entire recipe):
- Calories: 656
- Protein: 51 g
- Carbohydrates: 42 g
- Fat: 28 g
- Fibre: 9 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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