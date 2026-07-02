Fitness coach shares creamy and wholesome Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe with 51 grams of protein

Some days call for a meal that comes together with minimal effort but still delivers on flavour, comfort and nutrition. The ideal recipe is one that is rich in protein, keeps you full for longer and doesn't require hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying dish that ticks all those boxes, this recipe is a simple yet wholesome option to add to your meal rotation. Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a rich and creamy recipe for Amritsari paneer bhurji that packs an impressive 51 grams of protein. In an Instagram video shared on June 30, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process to recreate the flavourful dish at home.