Ranveer Singh on marrying Deepika Padukone: I feel like a superhero, like I’ve grown up finally. Watch video

Few people can match the enthusiasm that Ranveer Singh brings to life. While he is upbeat about just about every aspect of his life, his marriage with Deepika Padukone seems to be the most defining moment of his life and he is thrilled about it.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave 2018, Ranveer was upbeat about marriage and his relationship with Deepika. He said he was feeling like a superhero post his marriage; as if he was flying. He also added that he would recommend marriage to all.

Times Now, quoting Ranveer, said: “I feel like I am flying. Marriage is like the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Wow, I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, I feel invincible, you know in superhero movies, that moment when the suit comes on, I feel like marriage has done that to me. I feel like I’ve grown up now, finally, I am a man. I feel grounded, I feel secure. I’m really loving it, it’s been only 10 or 15 days. it’s so nice, it’s so lovely. I would highly recommend it.”

Ranveer also spoke at length about the #MeToo movement that hit Bollywood some months back. He said on Thursday the #MeToo movement has been very impactful in India and he hopes there is a change in the patriarchal thinking of Indian men. “The #MeToo movement was historic, revolutionary. It has made guys take stock and think and, that itself is a big thing. It has been hugely impactful and significant,” Ranveer said at the Conclave.

Ranveer said what happened in the last two months was a revolution. “It was happening all too fast, quickly. It was a revolution. You had perpetrators who aren’t working anymore. It made a huge impact from where I stand. In my perception, what the movement should have done, I think it has. It has changed to a large extent the way men think.

“Every man thinks twice now, they are afraid. They think if they do something wrong, it is going to be called out. It had made a huge impact at the ground level.” When asked about his idea of consent, the Padmavaat actor said the thinking of men needs to change.

“We have, for the longest time, lived in a patriarchal society. Men feel very entitled in their species, in my surroundings at least. Fortunately, I have had such an upbringing. My father has always been out, so I was raised by four women -- mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, so I have a different way of looking at it. I also studied in America where gender dynamics are very different, the outlook and view on sex is very different. I have had that kind of exposure. I have seen guys who have a sense of entitlement that is deeply ingrained in them and they laugh at you if you tell them otherwise.”

The actor said he would like to lead by example in his life. “I am hoping as a thought leader to contribute towards some positive change, by just leading in example, I am hoping I make some change. It’s too slow moving,” he said.

Ranveer, however, thinks India needs educational training in understanding the true meaning of consent. “These things have to start from foundational, fundamental level. Parents need to pass on to kids and schools to students. What you understand of the world and the interactions while growing up,” he said.

The #MeToo movement hit India when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct while they were shooting for song for their 2008 film, Horn Ok Pleassss. A number of high-profile men such as Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Jatin Das and, most recently, artist Subodh Gupta have been outed in India’s #MeToo movement.

