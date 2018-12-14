Deepika Padukone calls herself wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone, says she has a lot of money when asked about wedding bills

Actor Deepika Padukone is basking in the glow of her recent wedding with actor Ranveer Singh. She is so much into it, that she is even introducing herself as the ‘wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone.’

Deepika was called ‘bride of the year’ in a recent video interview with Filmfare when she responded by calling herself ‘Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone.’ In another segment from the same interview, she is asked if she will employ a ‘no-kissing policy’ after her marriage and she can be heard screaming, “chee”! In the final bit from the clip the interviewers tells her what a few trolls are saying about her wedding: Aap saara paisa shaadi mein khatam karoge kya? (Will you spend all your money on the wedding?) Deepika replies, “Mere paas bahut paise hain (I have a lot of money). Don’t worry.”

Indian Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and Deepika Padukone attend the wedding of Indian businesswoman Isha Ambani with Indian businessman Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12, 2018. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Ranveer has said will not change his personality after his marriage to Deepika, and says he doesn’t want her to change herself either.“I don’t think I’m going to tone down or change who I am just because now I’m married which leads me into the next part of my answer that if it happens, I’m not going to filter it. I’m just going to allow it to happen if it happens naturally.”

“Marriage is like the best thing that has ever happened to me. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, it’s like I’m invincible. You know in those superhero movies, you know that moment when the suit comes on. I feel like marriage has done that to me,” Ranveer said during a session at Times Network’s India Economic Conclave 2018.

Asked whether the couple is planning to expand the family, he said: “It’s not my call really. I mean partly it is, but mostly it’s just her.”

“I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is just better at everything. I have no qualms in accepting that she is a much more evolved, a much more mature person than me. Of course I love her, but I respect and admire her for everything that she has achieved. She is a much greater person than me. She has achieved a lot more than me,” he added.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy on November 14 and 15. The couple then hosted three receptions for their colleagues from the film industry, media, family and friends in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

