Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan promote Simmba, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif push for Zero. See pics

Bollywood was back in its groove, doing what it does best. Monday saw many of its biggest stars out promoting their upcoming films. While Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been prompting Zero either separately or in pairs, it is perhaps the first time all three of them were spotted promoting it together. Zero releases on December 21.

Meanwhile, another team is busy promoting their film. We are talking Simmba, which releases on December 28. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty were all seen in Mumbai, promoting their film.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu were spotted around Mumbai, too.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meanwhile, was out to encourage differently abled youngsters as they took part at a sports day function at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan was spotted with Ananya Pandey, who will soon make her debut with Student of the Year 2.

Checking out their pictures here.

Simmba and Zero’s teams promotion their respective films.

Alia, Deepika and Taapsee were spotted at different places in Mumbai.

Ranveer Singh at Simmba promotion in Mumbai.

Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan snapped together in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai encourages different abled boys at a sports event in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 18:49 IST