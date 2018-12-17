Ranveer Singh gatecrashes wedding, blesses the bride. See pics, video

Pictures and videos of Ranveer Singh gatecrashing a wedding were shared online on Monday. The actor surprised a couple at their wedding in Mumbai, at the hotel where he was promoting his upcoming film, Simmba.

Pictures and videos of Ranveer, dressed in a brown jacket and wearing shades, were shared on fan pages. The actor posed for photographs with the guests, and in one video can be seen being welcomed to the party. He approaches the ‘mandap’ and gives his blessings to the couple, while a crowd can be seen gathering around him.

Ranveer was promoting his upcoming film, the masala actioner Simmba, at the JW Marriott in Juhu. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars recent debutante, Sara Ali Khan.

The Padmaavat star was recently married himself. He tied the knot with girlfriend of six years, Deepika Padukone, in a secret ceremony at Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

Speaking at the recent Star Screen Awards about his new bride, Ranveer said, “In the film, may be I didn’t get my queen but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centred. So thank you for everything and I love you.” Ranveer was making a reference to the couple’s last film together, Padmaavat, in which his character spends his days infatuated with Deepika’s character and plots to possess her.

Videos of Deepika crying during Ranveer’s speech were shared online. The couple’s wedding was closely followed by the marriage of Priyanka Chopra and American actor/singer, Nick Jonas in early December.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 18:50 IST