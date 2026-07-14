Alexander Sorloth breaks silence on not passing to Erling Haaland amid death threats; ‘Touch was poor’

Norway’s World Cup elimination was followed by an online storm, with Alexander Sorloth becoming the center of attention. The Atletico Madrid striker faced heavy criticism and backlash from fans over what was widely seen as a wasted goalscoring opportunity against England in the quarterfinals. Alexander Sorloth has chosen to speak out and address the incident that sparked the backlash against him. (Getty Images via AFP)

There were also reports claiming that Norway no. 7 received death threats over the last couple of days. However, Sorloth has now chosen to speak out and address the incident that sparked the backlash against him.

Sorloth breaks silence on his game decision “After my first touch I looked up and saw Stones blocking that passing lane. So I took another touch, but that touch was poor. I should have been the one to move first to unbalance him, but instead I waited for him to move,” the 30-year-old said, according to a report by Diario AS.

He admitted that his first instinct was to square the ball to his strike partner, but the opportunity disappeared too quickly.

“What I wanted most in that situation was to pass to Erling. But it looked like that pass wouldn’t work, so I chose to shoot. It’s really hard. I keep thinking I should have done that scene better,” Sorloth explained.

Also read: Fact check: Did Haaland unfollow Sorloth on Instagram after Norway's World Cup exit?

The Atletico Madrid striker also expressed regret, suggesting he had realized the extent of his error and what the outcome could have been had he chosen differently.

“Of course more chances will come, but it is harder because it happened on the biggest stage with a World Cup semifinal spot at stake,” he mentioned.

The missed pass that hurt The incident that ignited widespread debate on social media occurred during one of Norway's first-half attacks.

Alexander Sorloth found himself leading a two-on-one break with Erling Haaland completely free alongside him. Instead of slipping the ball across, the Norway no. 7 opted to go for goal himself as the England defenders quickly closed the space.

Also read: Erling Haaland's father accuses referee of 'robbing' Norway after England FIFA World Cup heartbreak

Haaland, who was clearly asking for the pass and looked set for what many believed would have been a straightforward tap-in, was left frustrated by the decision.