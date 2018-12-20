Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ reception LIVE updates: Newlyweds to party with Bollywood stars

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are hosting their third wedding reception in Mumbai tonight. The newlyweds will party with the biggest Bollywood stars at Taj Land’s End. Actor Deepika Padukone has already confirmed her attendance. Her manager was quoted as saying in Times Now: “Yes, she will be attending the reception and was one of the first ones to receive the invite.”

Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception at the JW Marriott hotel on Wednesday as well for their friends, families and media personalities. Priyanka was in a blue ensemble from designer Sabyasachi. Her hair was styled in a bun with just the right amount of glitter. She looked every bit regal, while Nick looked dapper in a neat suit with black shoes.

They had tied the knot in the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and had two wedding ceremonies -- a Christian and a Hindu -- amid family and close relatives. Nick Jonas, who was in the US after their short vacation in Oman, flew in for the Mumbai receptions.

8:30 PM IST Nick wishes his brother on their wedding anniversary Nick Jonas celebrated his brother Kevin’s wedding anniversary by sharing a very cute pimple story on Instagram.This Wednesday marked 9 years of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ wedding.





8:15 PM IST Priyanka gave a speech, introduced guests to Nick The couple gave small speeches in front of the guests who had assembled to celebrate their wedding on Wednesday. Read full story here.





8:00 PM IST Priyanka’s stylist shares her pictures from Wednesday’s reception Priyanka’s stylisth Ami shared her pictures from yesterday’s reception. She is seen in a blue Sabyasachi outfit. Priyanka’s pics shared by her stylist.





