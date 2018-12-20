Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ reception LIVE updates: Newlyweds to party with Bollywood stars
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ live updates: The newlyweds are all prepared to host a wedding reception for her colleagues from Bollywood at Taj Land’s End in Mumbai on Thursday.
8:30 PM IST
Nick wishes his brother on their wedding anniversary
8:15 PM IST
Priyanka gave a speech, introduced guests to Nick
8:00 PM IST
Priyanka’s stylist shares her pictures from Wednesday’s reception
7:45 PM IST
Deepika Padukone will attend the reception tonight
7:30 PM IST
Nick Jonas shares pic with Priyanka
7:15 PM IST
Sabyasachi shares ‘making of’ video of Priyanka’s outfit
6:52 PM IST
The stage is set for Nick and Priyanka
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are hosting their third wedding reception in Mumbai tonight. The newlyweds will party with the biggest Bollywood stars at Taj Land’s End. Actor Deepika Padukone has already confirmed her attendance. Her manager was quoted as saying in Times Now: “Yes, she will be attending the reception and was one of the first ones to receive the invite.”
Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception at the JW Marriott hotel on Wednesday as well for their friends, families and media personalities. Priyanka was in a blue ensemble from designer Sabyasachi. Her hair was styled in a bun with just the right amount of glitter. She looked every bit regal, while Nick looked dapper in a neat suit with black shoes.
They had tied the knot in the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and had two wedding ceremonies -- a Christian and a Hindu -- amid family and close relatives. Nick Jonas, who was in the US after their short vacation in Oman, flew in for the Mumbai receptions.
Check out LIVE updates from the reception here:
Nick wishes his brother on their wedding anniversary
Nick Jonas celebrated his brother Kevin’s wedding anniversary by sharing a very cute pimple story on Instagram.This Wednesday marked 9 years of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ wedding.
Priyanka gave a speech, introduced guests to Nick
The couple gave small speeches in front of the guests who had assembled to celebrate their wedding on Wednesday. Read full story here.
Priyanka’s stylist shares her pictures from Wednesday’s reception
Priyanka’s stylisth Ami shared her pictures from yesterday’s reception. She is seen in a blue Sabyasachi outfit.
Deepika Padukone will attend the reception tonight
Confirming Deepika’s participation, her manager was quoted as saying: “Yes, she will be attending the reception and was one of the first ones to receive the invite.” Read full story here.
Nick Jonas shares pic with Priyanka
Nick Jonas shared his first rule for life with wife Priyanka Chopra. “Rule number one... never step on her train,” he captioned a photo collage that showed them from the Met Gala appearance in 2017 and their wedding.
Sabyasachi shares ‘making of’ video of Priyanka’s outfit
Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee shared a video on the rigorous process of making Priyanka’s blue outfit from Wednesday’s reception. “The making of Priyanka Chopra’s lehenga and jewellery for her wedding reception in Mumbai. @priyankachopra”
View this post on Instagram
The making of Priyanka Chopra's lehenga and jewellery for her wedding reception in Mumbai. @priyankachopra Video Courtesy: Sabyasachi
The stage is set for Nick and Priyanka
The paparazzi has reached the venue for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Mumbai. The stage has been decorated with fairy lights and flowers.
View this post on Instagram
At #nickpriyanka wedding reception.