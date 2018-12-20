Priyanka Chopra introduces guests to husband Nick Jonas: All inside pics, videos from Mumbai reception

If you were wondering the wedding season is over, take a breath and have a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ second wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple were a sight to watch as they took the centre stage at the reception hosted especially for media, family and friends. Priyanka looked stunning in a blue strapless custom-made Anarkali by Sabyasachi with a huge diamond necklace adorning her neck. Nick complemented her to perfection in a light grey suit. The evening was special as Priyanka formally introduced Nick to her family and friends as she proudly addressed him as “my husband”.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their reception. (AP/IANS)

The couple took the opportunity to give a small speech in front of the guests who had assembled to celebrate their wedding. Priyanka began with, “I want my husband to meet all the people who have come to meet him. So thank you so much for being here. Friends of my parents, my mom who is hosting this wonderful evening and my dad who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight. And this is my husband Nick Jonas.” And a loud applause followed as the guests cheered the couple.

As Nick took over the mike from the actor, he said amid loud cheers, “This is my first show in India. Thank you all so much for coming here. It wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu out for lunch so I could marry her daughter.”

He went on to add, “And all of you have welcomed me with such open arms. So thank you for that. Tonight is about celebrating and spending some time together. My first introduction to all of you. So thank you again and thanks to Madhu for putting it up together and my beautiful wife. (turning to Priyanka) I couldn’t be happier being with you.”

The reception was held at JW Marriott in Juhu which had their NP logo on display just like their roka ceremony. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra looked pretty in a shimmery lehenga sari. The couple tied the knot in Jodhpur and hosted a reception in Delhi.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:08 IST