Here’s what made Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra acknowledge each other after years, according to report

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan came face to face at the recent wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and according to one person, met cordially despite not being in contact with each other for a long time.

According to Deccan Chronicle, when Priyanka and her new husband, American actor/singer Nick Jonas, crossed paths with Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, at the star-studded wedding, they ‘smiled and approached SRK with a greeting.’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at Antilia in Mumbai. (IANS)

One actor who witnessed the meeting is quoted in the report as saying, “I’ve never seen them speak to one another. But I guess the beautiful occasion, plus the fact that PeeCee is now Mrs Jonas, must have prompted Shah Rukh’s innately gentlemanly nature to zip out of his heart.”

Shah Rukh and Priyanka starred opposite each other in Don and Don 2, but have since been very evasive in talking about each other.While Shah Rukh said that when he heard about his Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone’s wedding, he ‘called Deepika and wanted to hug her’, when he was asked about Priyanka’s wedding, he joked, “Even I am getting married. I’ll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the mehendi.”

Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas arrive to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal in Mumbai. (AP)

The actor quoted in the Deccan Chronicle report said that Priyanka introduced Shah Rukh to her husband. “It was a very spontaneous gesture of warmth,” the actor continued.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Zero, a film in which he plays a ‘vertically challenged man’ who gets caught in a love triangle with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s characters. Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and has been touted as SRK’s most expensive film ever, surpassing Ra.One.

Shah Rukh, along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan was spotted serving food to the guests at the Ambani wedding. Both SRK and Priyanka are known to be friendly with the Ambanis, and are frequently seen at events hosted by the family.

