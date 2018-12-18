Priyanka Chopra’s new photos from her wedding after-party are out, actor poses with her glam squad

Priyanka Chopra’s photos from her wedding after-party in Jodhpur were shared by her “glam squad” on Instagram. Priyanka’s hairstylist shared a picture with her team while she was seen posing with make-up artiste Mickey Contractor, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, her stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Daihaliya in other photographs. The actor married American singer Nick Jonas early in December in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Mickey also revealed a detail about the new bride as he wrote, “She made us dance to her tunes and why not! After all, she was the bride!” Ami also shared a picture with Priyanka to celebrate their collaboration in the last eight years. She wrote, “Style squad since December 2010 #8yearsandstillcounting @priyankachopra #firstlove @shnoy09.” The pictures were taken by celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik.

Priyanka looked beautiful in a red tulle gown by Dior and paired it up with a lovely diamond choker necklace, drop earrings, bangles, and a tear-drop mang tika.

Speaking of her wedding outfits, Priyanka had earlier said, “I wanted something unique. Both the dresses- red and white - were personalised for me... I wanted the longest veil in the world and I got that. The outfits were personal choices.”

She also spoke of love and said, “Don’t focus your energy so much on what people think of you, or what society says. Focus more on what your loved ones think of you. If we lived more in reality, life is really fairly simple.”

Priyanka left to New York City on Monday. Priyanka and Nick are expected to host another reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s friends in the industry on December 20. The couple’s wedding was also the second-most searched wedding of 2018 on Google.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 17:44 IST