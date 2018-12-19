Nick Jonas is back in Mumbai for wedding reception with Priyanka Chopra. See pics, videos

Bollywood’s wedding season seems to be coming to an end. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will host their second reception in Mumbai on Thursday (December 20), 19 days after their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1. Nick, who left for the US last week, is back in Mumbai. The American singer was spotted at the airport.

With Zero set to release on December 21, the film’s lead cast —Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma — have been busy promoting their film. The trio was at Indian Idol’s Grand Finale on Wednesday.

Sunny Leone with her three kids — Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber — with husband Daniel Weber, were spotted at the airport.

At the airport again, a host of stars, big and small, were seen. Shah Rukh, Anushka, Daisy Shah, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, were spotted.

Elli Avram has set into motion the Christmas season; she was seen at Smile Foundation with children from the institution. All of them have Santa caps on while she was wearing a red dress.

The Kapoor clan comprising Rhea Kapoor, Khushi, Janhvi, Anshula and Shanaya and Mohit Marwah attended the premiere with Anil Kapoor, whose production, Netflix original show Selection Day, held its premiere in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:36 IST