Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber now welcome twin baby boys after adopting daughter Nisha last year

Sunny Leone shared an amazing, happy news with her fans on Monday morning. The actor revealed that she and her husband, Daniel Weber became parents to two baby boys ‘a few weeks ago.’

Sunny called it ‘God’s plan’ in an Instagram post. “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!,” she wrote in the post.

“Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!,” Daniel wrote on Instagram.

Nisha, whom the couple adopted in July 2017 from Latur, Maharashtra, looks happy and excited about her brothers’ arrival in the photo. It is not yet revealed by the couple if the babies were adopted or born via a surrogate.

“The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs),” Sunny had said about adopting Nisha last year in an interview to HT.

