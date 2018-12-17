Anushka Sharma on marriage with Virat Kohli: When both people are busy and accomplishing a lot, life is normal

Anushka Sharma is certainly one of most successful young stars in Bollywood today. Her last three films have been a mixed bag with Jab Harry Met Sejal and Pari not working so well at the box office while Sui Dhaaga emerging as a hit as the actor remains one of the top-billed actors in the industry. Her marriage to cricketer Virat Kohli has been in the news with both of them walking the fine line of keeping their relationship private while living their public lives.

Before the release of her film Zero, Anushka spoke to Times of India on a number of issues ranging from her marriage with Virat, relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, working in a two-heroine film, pregnancy rumours and work-life balance.

Talking about how life has changed after her wedding almost a year ago, she said, “When you are two individuals who are really busy and accomplishing a lot in your respective lives, your marriage is as normal as normal can be. That’s how it is for everybody.”

On the issue of marriage hampering a female actor’s career prospects, Anushka said that the thought never even crossed her mind. She said if people have the belief in themselves and value their own worth, then such concepts become redundant. “Today, women have children, they go out to do their jobs and come home. Work is part of life and so is marriage and you have to enjoy both. You can’t live in fear, I don’t and I have always done what I wanted to do.”

On constant speculation on her pregnancy, she said that it was “dhakianusi” (regressive) that people should think that way. “Just because you are married, it doesn’t’ mean that the next step is to go the family way.” Besides, pregnancy wasn’t something one could hide and if after four months (from when such rumours begin), people know and feel silly, she said.

It may be recalled that in 2008, Anushka began her Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, opposite Shah Rukh. Speaking about it, she said it hadn’t even occurred to her that she had completed 10 years in Bollywood and that life had come a full circle. Working with Shah Rukh in Zero was special as he never failed to amaze. “It’s even more special because Shah Rukh is somebody I have always admired, be it his drive, his passion or his ability to take every day as his first day. To have that kind of drive is not easy — to come on the set everyday, be willing to break your bones, hurt yourself and do anything for the sake of a film.”

She also contested the notion that working in a two-heroine project affects her decision making. In her defence, she said that at the time of deciding on a film, all she is thinking about is the character. She added how she wouldn’t do a role, even if it was a solo-heroine project, if it didn’t interest her. Meanwhile, she did Dil Dhadakne Do, just because she wanted to work with Zoya Akhtar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 12:58 IST