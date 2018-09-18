Anushka Sharma on husband Virat Kohli: I am married to the greatest batsman in the world

Anushka Sharma has opened up about what makes her and husband Virat Kohli tick. The cricketer and the actor are one of the most watched couples in India but they don’t let their celeb status faze them. Talking to Anupama Chopra, Anushka -- while promoting upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India -- spoke at length about her relationship with Virat Kohli and how they keep it real.

The actor explained, “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things.”

Anushka also said that the two of them look at fame from the same perspective. She said, “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient. And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other.”

She added, “Yes, of course, the outer expression might be different, the way people look at us might be different but inside the values are exactly the same. And we both are very spiritual people. First and foremost, we lead spiritual lives and then it is what we do our professions are just what we do. So that’s where we find our strength from. This is our duty, we perform our duty and then we come back.”

Speaking about Virat being the greatest batsman alive, Anushka said, “I am married to the greatest man in the world” with a huge smile on her face. Anushka is currently looking forward to the release of Sui Dhaaga and will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero directed by Aanand L Raai.

