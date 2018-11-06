Anushka Sharma says she lives with Virat Kohli but hardly gets to spend time with him

They make an entire nation of fans jealous of their love but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli still do not get to spend enough time together. The actor and her cricketer husband have been married for almost a year but she says that it doesn’t feel any different.

Anushka appeared on the cover of Elle magazine’s November issue and said in an interview that even staying together in their home feels like a vacation to her. “Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation,” she said.

Anushka wished Virat on his birthday through an Instagram post on Monday. “Thank God for his birth,” she captioned two pictures in which she is seen hugging Virat at his midnight birthday celebrations.

She was asked about her married life on promotional tours of her recent movie Sui Dhaaga. She said they are two simple people who don’t see themselves as a ‘power couple.’ “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things,” she told film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview.

Anushka will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She will play a scientist with cerebral palsy in the film.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 18:36 IST