Anushka Sharma cheers Virat Kohli as he receives Khel Ratna Award

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was on Tuesday presented with the country’s highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Kohli was cheered on from the audience by his wife Anushka Sharma, mother Saroj Kohli and brother Vikas Kohli as he became only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get the honour.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was also presented with the Khel Ratna award in a glittering ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kohli and Anushka have been spending a lot of time in the capital and had recently posted an image of themselves enjoying lunch at a restaurant in South Delhi.

Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. ❤ Great place for food lovers like us. 😋👌 #Favourite #Nueva

PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

The world’s No.1 Test batsman as per the ICC rankings, has been in stupendous form in the past three years though he missed out of the top award despite nominations in 2016 and 2017.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, lifter Mirabai Chanu bask in Khel Ratna glory

The 29-year-old Kohli has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 tons.

Kohli received the Arjuna award in 2013 and the Padma Shri last year.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 19:06 IST