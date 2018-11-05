On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma is one thankful wife as she gives him a bear hug. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma made her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s birthday extra special with an early morning Instagram post. She shared pictures from his midnight birthday celebrations and caption to match it.

“Thank God for his birth,” she captioned the post shared on Monday morning. In the photos, she is seen giving bear hugs to her husband on a terrace at night.

Anushka is seen in an all-black outfit while Virat is seen draped in a shawl with a ‘tika’ on his forehead. Both of them are seen cracking big smiles for the camera.

Anushka and Virat shared similar pictures on Karwa Chauth recently in which they were dressed in traditional outfits. “My moon, my sun, my star, my everything. Happy karva chauth to all,” she had captioned the post. Meanwhile, Virat called Anushka “My life. My universe,” in a separate post on his Instagram page.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently teased Anushka about Virat at the trailer launch of their movie, Zero. “If I say anything against the Indian cricket team, I will get a snap from the girl sitting beside me (Anushka). She is Mrs. Cricketer,” he had said.

While promoting her film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Anushka spoke at length about her relationship with Virat and how they keep it real. “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight into our lives, we are very simple people, wanting to do normal, very simple things,” she said.

Speaking about Virat being the greatest batsman alive, Anushka said, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 11:23 IST