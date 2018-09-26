Virat Kohli pens a note on Anushka Sharma, says she has made him realise power of true love

A day after Virat Kohli was honoured with country’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna, the cricketer tweeted about wife Anushka Sharma, calling her the person who inspires him to push forward. Virat shared a photo of the actor on social media and wrote, “The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate.”

Anushka was among the guests at the presentation ceremony, where Virat received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind. The actor was seen cheering for Virat along with his mother, Saroj Kohli, and brother, Vikas Kohli. Virat is the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to receive the honour.

Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli as he was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (AP)

Anushka had recently opened up on journalist Anupama Chopra’s show about her marriage. As Anupama questioned the Sui Dhaaga star about being married to Virat, Anushka replied, “I am married to the world’s greatest man.”

Talking about what keeps them ticking, she added, “I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know ‘power couple and two powerful people from your own industry. You know when you are together, how do you manage this and all’. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that. We start to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 16:28 IST