Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate first Karwa Chauth together, call each other their life and universe. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave fans a peek inside their Karwa Chauth celebrations as they fasted for the first time after their wedding last year. As they spotted the moon together and broke their fast, an integral part of the Hindu festival, the couple shared a photo each on Instagram with adorable captions.

“My life. My universe. Karvachauth? @AnushkaSharma,” wrote the cricketer with a photo of both of them together. Anushka posted a similar photo and wrote, “My moon , my sun , my star, my everything ? Happy karva chauth to all ??.”

Karwa Chauth is celebrated in many parts of India with married women fasting for their husbands. However, now more and more husbands also fast with their wives. Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Prince Narula are just some of the actors who wrote on Twitter that they are fasting with their wives.

Highly private otherwise when it comes to their relationship, Anushka and Virat often share photos of important moments from their life on social media. Recently, when Virat became the fastest batsman to score 10000 runs in ODIs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, Anushka took to Instagram to celebrate his record. “What a man,” she wrote with a series of stories of her husband’s innings.

Earlier, when Anushka was asked about being married to “the greatest batsman in the world”, her reply was, “I am married to the greatest man in the world”. Anushka is currently looking forward to the release of Zero, directed by Aanand L Raai and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 09:00 IST