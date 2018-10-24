Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli’s record-breaking performance, says ‘what a man’

As Virat Kohli’s fans celebrated his record-breaking performance at the India vs West Indies ODI match in Vizag.on Wednesday, wife Anushka Sharma also congratulated him on Instagram. The 29-year-old cricketer has become the fastest cricketer to complete 10,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

The actor shared a series of stories of her husband’s innings on Instagram. Accompanied with a heart and crown emoticon, Sharma captioned the story, “What a man”. She also shared more screenshots when Virat hit the century, which helped him achieve the milestone.

Speaking of her husband earlier in an interview, Anushka had said, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.” She also revealed how the two kept their relationship grounded, “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient. We don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other.”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the film Sui Dhaaga, in which she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. She now has Zero, a Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Aanand L Rai, ready for release.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 19:41 IST