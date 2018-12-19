Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Mumbai reception: See first images, videos here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their second wedding reception on Wednesday, in Mumbai. The newlyweds had previously hosted a reception in New Delhi on December 4, and will host another in Mumbai on Thursday. First pictures and videos from the reception have been shared online.

Wednesday’s party was held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, which was decked up with Nick and Priyanka’s signature ‘NP’ logo. The party is being held for the media and close friends and family - similar to the kind held by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - while Thursday’s reception will see Priyanka’s industry friends in attendance. Nick was spotted arriving in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Priyanka wore an off-shoulder Sabyasachi anarkali, while Nick wore a dark suit at the party. Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, wore a shimmery saree.

Priyanka and Nick were married in accordance with Christian and Hindu traditions on December 1, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, wearing Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi ensembles. New pictures from their wedding were being shared online as recently as Tuesday. Nick recently shared his plans to start a family with Priyanka, saying, “I definitely want to be a father someday.”

After their wedding, the couple jetted off for a quick vacation in Oman. They will reportedly be spending their honeymoon over New Year’s in Switzerland.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 21:49 IST