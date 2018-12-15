Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to spend their honeymoon in Switzerland after Dec 20 reception in Mumbai

After a fairytale wedding in Jodhpur, actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have chosen an equally dreamy destination for their honeymoon. The couple will leave for a holiday in the mountains of Switzerland by the end of this month.

A source close to Priyanka told Mid-Day that the two will ring in the New Year in the Swiss Alps. “PeeCee and Nick will take off for Switzerland by December 28. Their week-long vacation will include a stopover at Montreux; the two plan to ring in the New Year in the resort town on Lake Geneva,” the source said. Before heading for the holiday, Priyanka and Nick will host a reception in Mumbai for her industry friends on December 20. His family will flow down to Mumbai again for the party. Priyanka will also wrap up a shoot schedule for her movie The Sky Is Pink before the holiday.

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas at their wedding in Jodhpur on Dec 2, 2018. (IANS)

Priyanka and Nick recently spent a couple of days on the sunny beaches of Oman. They shared pictures and videos from their getaway before returning to Mumbai for the wedding of her friend and businesswoman Isha Ambani on December 12. Nick left for US the next day.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur’s majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom’s father Kevin Jonas Sr. The wedding was followed by an equally grand ceremony as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Nick recently shared his plans to start a family with Priyanka, saying, “I definitely want to be a father someday.” He also opened up a about his own childhood and said he grew up “pretty quick”. “I think that’s a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age,” Jonas said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 12:22 IST