Priyanka Chopra bids husband Nick Jonas goodbye as he leaves for the US. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband, American singer Nick Jonas, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night as he left for the US. Nick and Priyanka married in an extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur earlier this month.

The couple attended the wedding of Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on Wednesday after returning from Oman where they enjoyed a short vacation. Priyanka and Nick have been a whirlwind of activity since their wedding -- hosting a reception in Delhi that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others, launching a dating app, giving interviews, jetting off to Udaipur for Isha’s pre-wedding celebrations and later attending her wedding.

They managed to squeeze in honeymoon in Oman from where the couple shared loved-up photos. While Priyanka posted what ‘marital bliss’ looked like, Nick made a video of his wife’s ‘first time’ as she watched Christmas favourite, The Elf.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returning from their Oman vacation.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Oman.

A source had earlier said that Nick and Priyanka will be hosting two wedding receptions on December 19 and 20 in Mumbai. While one will be attended by their families and friends, the other will be attended by Bollywood celebrities.

Priyanka and Nick married in accordance with Hindu and Christian rituals in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. They were joined by select guests and family as they tied the knot. The couple later shared photos from the three-day festivities, which were an amalgam of traditions.

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for The Sky is Pink, which also co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will soon start with the next schedule of the film.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:33 IST