Nick Jonas shares video of wife Priyanka Chopra’s first time watching Elf and the internet is in ‘love, love, love’. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are supplying a daily dose of cuteness to their fans. After a loved-up picture from the beach, the couple’s video from a movie date is winning hearts once again.

Nick shared a video of his new bride on Tuesday as she watched everyone’s favourite Christmas movie, Elf, for the first time. The two are seen sitting in dark with the movie’s climax playing in front of them. Nick secretly made a video of Priyanka singing along to ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’ and her expressions as she watches the movie in awe. He also showed a glimpse of his own face, smiling at Priyanka’s reaction to the movie. “Her first time watching Elf,” he captioned the video.

Their fans couldn’t help but gush over the video. “Oh my gosh you two are adorable!,” wrote a fan, “Awe her reaction was cute @nickjonas. The Elf movie is the best. I’m glad she saw it and seemed to enjoy it,” commented another. There were also a few who couldn’t believe she hadn’t seen Elf yet. “How could you marry someone that hasn’t seen Elf? Would be the biggest deal breaker for me,” wrote a fan.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also left a comment: “Why is this the cutest thing ever? I love love love.” Nick’s brother Joe also left a Santa Claus emoji in the comments.

Priyanka and Nick appear to be on a vacation. She shared a picture from a sunny beach on Monday. The picture also showed their initials, NJ and PCJ, drawn in sand. Nick also shared a picture from his Christian wedding on Instagram to celebrate one week of marriage alongside the caption: “One week ago today ? @priyankachopra.”

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

According to People magazine, the design of the cake is inspired by the art deco style of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur- the venue of their wedding- and featured a romantic visual of the couple on the crest.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a ‘desi-dulha’ in a golden sherwani.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 10:05 IST