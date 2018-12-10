Unseen wedding pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas revealed as couple celebrates one week of marriage

Nick Jonas commemorated the one-week anniversary of his wedding with Priyanka Chopra with a picture on Instagram. Meanwhile, unseen pictures of the Hindu wedding have been shared online.

Sharing an image from their Christian wedding ceremony, Nick wrote on Instagram, “One week ago today,” and added a heart emoji. The picture shows the couple cutting their famous, 18-foot wedding cake, which Nick had made by personal chefs that he’d flown in from Dubai and Kuwait.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in celebrations that lasted five days, at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, from November 29 to December 3. They held a wedding reception, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on December 4, and are likely to host another for industry friends in Mumbai on December 12.

Meanwhile, new pictures from their Hindu wedding, in which Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga, have been shared online by fan accounts. The images show the couple conducting the second of their two wedding ceremonies - held in accordance with Christian and Hindu traditions - at the venue. In one image, Nick can be seen resting his head on Priyanka’s forehead, decked up in traditional Indian attire, complete with a turban and a sword. In another image, the couple can be seen taking ‘pheras’.

Nick and Priyanka were recently spotted at a promotional event for a dating app which the Sky is Pink actor is endorsing, and then at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, recently spoke about the newlyweds. “Seeing Nick’s face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven,” he said at an event. Joe attended the wedding with his fiance, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:59 IST