Nick, Priyanka are match made in heaven, feels Joe Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra were meant to be together as they are a match made in heaven, according to Nicks older brother Joe Jonas. The DNCE frontman stopped by at a J.C. Penny event this week in New York, where he gushed about his brother’s relationship with the Quantico actress to Entertainment Tonight, reports people.com.

“Seeing Nick’s face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven,” Joe, 29, said.

Earlier, he had shared the new bride into the family by sharing a picture from the Christian wedding that took place on December 1. He had written, “Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family Pri! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week.”

He had also shared a picture along with his siblings, all decked up in ethnic Indian ensembles.

His comments came days after Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 36, said their “I dos” in two fairytale weddings -- one Indian and one western -- in Jodhpur, India.

Joe had a front row seat to the festivities, attending them alongside his fiancee Sophie Turner, 22. Both were in the wedding party, as were Nick’s brothers Frankie Jonas, 18, and Kevin Jonas, 31; Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra, and her cousin, famed Bollywood actress and singer Parineeti Chopra; and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

“My face hurts from smiling so much,” Joe told ET.

“The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears, he added.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 16:33 IST