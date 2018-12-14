Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding is the second most searched on Google after the Royal wedding

The year 2018 in Google throws a light on what people around the globe have been most interested in. One of the most trending topics happened to be celebrity weddings and the Royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,, which took place on May 19 was the most searched wedding. This was followed by our very own Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ceremony that took place in Jodhpur on December 1 at the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace.

Nick Jonas spoke about starting a family of his own recently. He said, “I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that’s a real dream,” and added, “I think I’ve had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways. You could say that was unfair or you could say it’s given me some real perspective at an early age and I’ve seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday.”

Priyanka Chopra also revealed that the most special moment from the wedding was, “ when the curtains opened and I saw him at the altar and life was okay in that moment.” She also said, “Women are always expected to have to shift their focus after love or marriage, but Nick didn’t expect me to do that. I’ve never had a guy who has said be ambitious and do what you want to do.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was the fifth most googled in 2018. The list also features the weddings of Princess Eugenie, the daughter of the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew; Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes’ wedding; Joe Scarborough and Mika Wedding; Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding and others.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 19:21 IST